RPT-In West Bank, a venture capital fund hunts Palestinian tech returns
* Sadara Ventures has backed six firms so far, more in pipeline
SPRINGFIELD, Ill., June 30 Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan said the Chicago Public Schools will make a full $634 million payment to its teachers pension fund by a midnight Tuesday deadline.
The Chicago Democrat said he was advised by "reliable sources" that the nation's third-largest public school system has the cash to make the state-mandated payment on time.
He added that a bill delaying the payment for 40 days was now moot.
(Reporting by Fiona Ortiz in Springfield and Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Matthew Lewis)
* Sadara Ventures has backed six firms so far, more in pipeline
MADRID, April 3 The European Central Bank's current monetary policy remains appropriate, ECB chief economist Peter Praet said in an interview in Spanish newspaper Expansion published on Monday.