CHICAGO, July 1 Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel on
Wednesday called on the Illinois Legislature to make fundamental
changes to the funding of teachers pensions to stop the
financial free fall at the city's public school district.
Emanuel offered two solutions. One would create a uniform
pension system for all teachers in the state, replacing a
separate fund for Chicago.
The other plan would require the state to fund a bigger
chunk of Chicago teachers' pensions, while the teachers would
pay an additional 7 percent of their salary that is currently
covered by the Chicago Public Schools (CPS) - a proposal that
has already been met with hostility from the Chicago Teachers
Union.
The mayor has continuously spoken out against what he calls
a funding inequity in which Illinois pays for the bulk of
teacher pensions in every school district but Chicago.
For fiscal 2015, which ended on Tuesday, the state
appropriated $3.5 billion for the state-wide Teachers Retirement
System and just $62.1 million for Chicago's fund, according to
documents from the Chicago Teachers' Pension Fund.
"It's time to finally fix the problem permanently," Emanuel
told reporters.
Emanuel also said the Illinois Legislature should increase
education funding by 25 percent, and floated the possibility of
a $175 million property tax increase to create new revenue.
CPS, the nation's third-largest district, is facing another
round of spending cuts after making a $634 million
state-mandated payment to its teachers' retirement fund. Interim
Chief Executive Jesse Ruiz said the cuts, totaling $200 million,
will eliminate 1,400 jobs, cutting into athletic programs, high
school class start times and building repair and maintenance.
Class sizes will not be affected.
District officials said they tapped borrowed money,
including $200 million of tax anticipation notes approved last
week by the Chicago Board of Education, to make the pension
payment.
They also confirmed the school system is seeking a $500
million break from the teachers' fund from its fiscal 2016
payment. Under that plan, CPS would repay the money in fiscal
2017 at a 7.75 percent interest rate and make its required
pension payments monthly instead of annually beginning in
January. The teachers' fund board advanced the request to a
subcommittee to continue negotiations with CPS.
Meanwhile, a bill aimed at easing pension pressures at CPS,
while also giving Governor Bruce Rauner the local property tax
freeze he wants, cleared an Illinois Senate committee on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski, additional reporting by Fiona
Ortiz in Springfield, Illinois and Karen Pierog in Chicago)