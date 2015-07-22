CHICAGO, July 22 The Chicago Board of Education
on Wednesday approved the sale of up to $1.16 billion of bonds
for its cash-strapped school system as well as new leaders,
according to a spokeswoman for the district.
The nation's third-largest public school district is
struggling with falling credit ratings, a big budget deficit and
lack of an approved plan to ease escalating pension costs.
The general obligation bonds will provide as much as $650
million in school facility improvements, $250 million in budget
relief by restructuring existing bonds, and $300 million to
convert variable-rate debt into fixed-rate bonds and pay banks
to terminate swaps used to hedge interest-rate risk, according
to a presentation to the board.
At a public hearing on the bonds, James Bebley, the
district's general counsel, said talks were continuing with
banks over the swaps and outstanding debt.
Downgrades by Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings in
March triggered about $228 million in termination payments by
the Chicago Public Schools (CPS) to bank swap counterparties.
Moody's cut the district's rating to "junk" in
May. Earlier this month, Standard & Poor's dropped its rating
two notches to BBB, while warning another downgrade could come
without a "credible" fiscal 2016 budget.
A spending plan is expected to be unveiled in August. School
officials have said the budget will rely on $500 million in
pension savings that have yet to be enacted by the Illinois
Legislature and will incorporate a $106 million cut in state
funding.
The board also approved a new leadership team announced by
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel last week that includes his chief of
staff, Forrest Claypool, as the district's chief executive
officer, and former electric utility executive Frank Clark to
head the board.
CPS has projected a $1.1 billion deficit in its fiscal 2016
budget, largely because of an approximately $675 million pension
payment.
The school system made its $634 million fiscal 2015 pension
payment to the Chicago teachers' retirement system on June 30 by
tapping borrowed money, including $200 million of tax
anticipation notes and spending cuts.
The school board last month approved those notes, as well as
up to $935 million of notes in anticipation of the district's
2015 property tax revenue. Debt sales by the
district in March and May resulted in hefty yields.
