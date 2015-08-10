(Updates with teacher, union quotes)
By Mary Wisniewski
CHICAGO Aug 10 Chicago Public Schools on Monday
began notifying nearly 1,500 teachers and support staff who are
being fired amid a previously announced, $200 million budget cut
and a shift in student enrollment.
The announcement came as CPS released its $5.7 billion 2016
budget, which includes a historic $1.1 billion budget deficit
driven by rapidly rising pension payments.
The layoff notices will affect 479 teachers and 1,012 other
staff members out of more than 41,500 employees, according to
the school system.
CPS officials said 99 percent of the teacher cuts are due to
shifting student enrollment, though a history teacher who got a
notice, Allison Valentine, said she didn't understand it since
the department was understaffed and the school was seeing an
increase in students.
The notice was a "total shock," Valentine said.
CPS expects to have to fill about 1,450 teaching vacancies
before the school year and affected teachers can apply for those
openings, officials added.
The spending plan also includes about $500 million in
pension savings that have yet to be enacted by the Illinois
legislature. School officials said that if lawmakers do not
reach a resolution on pensions, CPS will close the funding gap
with additional cuts or more borrowing.
Last month, the Chicago Board of Education approved the sale
of up to $1.16 billion of bonds for the cash-strapped system.
Speaking to reporters, CPS Chief Executive Officer Forrest
Claypool pointed to higher test scores and graduation rates in
the city's school system, which serves 400,000 students.
"Yet all that hard-earned progress is threatened by a budget
crisis that can be solved if our leaders come together," he said
on Monday.
Fitch Ratings downgraded its view of Chicago Board of
Education general obligation bonds on July 27 by one notch to
BB+ from BBB-, reflecting the lack of progress over the school
budget gap.
CPS has asked Chicago teachers to take what amounts to a 7
percent pay cut, by paying a greater share of their retirement
contribution. Chicago Teachers Union President Karen Lewis has
called the proposal "strike worthy."
Asked if she would call for a strike if CPS insists on the
cut, Lewis said on Monday, "I think our members would do that
for themselves."
Chicago teachers went on strike in 2012.
Lewis said that if CPS does not find a way to fill the $500
million hole, the schools could close in November.
(Editing by Susan Heavey and Eric Walsh)