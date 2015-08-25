CHICAGO Aug 25 A government finance watchdog
group on Tuesday urged the Chicago Board of Education to reject
a "financially risky" proposed fiscal 2016 budget because it is
out of balance and does not provide a road map for solving the
school system's fiscal crisis.
The Chicago-based Civic Federation said the $5.7 billion
operating budget facing a board vote on Wednesday tackles a $1.1
billion deficit with $480 million in yet-to-be approved state of
Illinois funding and $200 million from debt restructuring.
"This budget is yet another financially risky, short-sighted
proposal and fails to provide any reassurance that Chicago
Public Schools (CPS) has a plan for emerging from its perpetual
financial crisis," Civic Federation President Laurence Msall
said in a statement.
He added that if a multi-year plan is not developed, CPS,
the nation's third-largest public school system, could fail.
CPS, which is engaged in contract negotiations with its
teachers' union, has said it would have to increase the $200
million in cuts already planned or turn to more borrowing if
state funding is not realized. The Civic Federation called on
the district to release a detailed contingency plan so parents,
teachers and taxpayers are aware of what could happen.
Spokespersons for the district did not immediately respond
to a request for comment on the Civic Federation's budget
report.
Bruce Rauner, Illinois' Republican governor, has offered
legislation that includes a property tax freeze and collective
bargaining limits for local governments and schools, along with
pension funding relief for CPS. The
Democrat-controlled state Senate passed its own bill to curb
property taxes and fund CPS pensions. That measure is pending in
the Democrat-controlled House.
Escalating public pension costs and budget deficits have
pushed the ratings on more than $6 billion of the school
district's debt into the junk category. The latest downgrade to
junk came on Aug. 14 after CPS unveiled a proposed budget for
the fiscal year that began July 1.
Standard & Poor's cited the budget's continued structural
imbalance, low liquidity and reliance on borrowing for cash-flow
needs.
The Civic Federation said CPS needs to take "a long-term,
comprehensive approach that will articulate the present and
future educational needs of its students, the actions the
district must take to meet those needs and the district's plan
to fund those needs."
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Dan Grebler)