DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** ----------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, APRIL 7
CHICAGO May 13 Moody's Investors Service dropped the credit rating for the Chicago Board of Education into the junk level on Wednesday, a day after taking similar action on the city of Chicago's ratings.
The credit rating agency said the three-notch downgrade to Ba3 from Baa3, affecting $6.2 billion of general obligation bonds, was due to the school system's "steadily escalating pension contributions and use of reserves to fund those contributions."
WASHINGTON, April 6 President Donald Trump promised to label China a currency manipulator on his first day in office, but after 77 days, his administration is touting a new term: "currency misalignment."
* Liquor Stores N.A. ltd. Announces early redemption of 5.85 pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures