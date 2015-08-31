CHICAGO Aug 31 The Chicago Public Schools'
recently approved $5.7 billion budget is structurally out of
balance and could weaken the district's already low credit
standing, Moody's Investors Service said on Monday.
The nation's third-largest public school system has a "junk"
rating of Ba3 with Moody's, which said the budget constitutes a
negative credit factor for the district.
The budget, unanimously approved by the Chicago Board of
Education last Wednesday, relies on nearly $400 million in
nonrecurring revenue gained through debt restructuring and
tapping reserves or surpluses, and $480 million in assumed, but
uncertain monetary aid from the state of Illinois, the rating
agency said.
In addition, the fiscal 2016 spending plan "optimistically
assumes no salary increases" for teachers, whose contract
expired on June 30, according to Moody's.
"With salaries and benefits close to 70 percent of general
operating fund expenditures, any personnel-related increases
that result from contract negotiations would exacerbate the
district's operating pressures," Moody's said.
The school system, which has more than $6 billion of debt
outstanding, plans to sell up to $1.04 billion of general
obligation bonds.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)