CHICAGO, March 20 Fitch Ratings on Friday downgraded the Chicago Board of Education's credit rating by three notches to BBB-minus, just a step above the junk level.

The rating agency cited several reasons for the dramatic downgrade, including the school system's structural budget deficit, diminished liquidity, big pension liability, high debt level and the prospect for difficult negotiations with the Chicago Teachers Union. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Chris Reese)