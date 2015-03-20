SAFT ON WEALTH-As hedge funds and sell-siders tango, regular investors foot the bill: James Saft
April 5 In the financial market race for information, hedge funds, it seems, are the winners.
CHICAGO, March 20 Fitch Ratings on Friday downgraded the Chicago Board of Education's credit rating by three notches to BBB-minus, just a step above the junk level.
The rating agency cited several reasons for the dramatic downgrade, including the school system's structural budget deficit, diminished liquidity, big pension liability, high debt level and the prospect for difficult negotiations with the Chicago Teachers Union. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Chris Reese)
April 5 In the financial market race for information, hedge funds, it seems, are the winners.
* Tennant Co - On April 4, 2017, co and foreign subsidiary borrowers from time to time party thereto entered into a credit agreement - SEC Filing
* GoPro to offer $150 million of convertible senior notes due 2022