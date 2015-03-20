(Rewrites throughout after comments from school district
CHICAGO, March 20 A downgrade by Fitch Ratings
of the Chicago Board of Education's credit rating to one step
above junk on Friday could cost the fiscally ailing school
district about $228 million in payments to banks over terminated
swaps deals.
Fitch dropped the rating three notches to BBB-minus, which
coupled with last week's cut by Moody's Investors Service,
pushed the Chicago Public Schools (CPS) below the ratings
threshold for swaps it uses to hedge interest-rate risk on debt,
allowing bank counterparties to end the deals.
Moody's cut the rating two notches to Baa3 and on Wednesday,
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services dropped the rating two
notches to A-minus.
CPS has been in contact with the counterparties and is
working to renegotiate terms and reduce potential payments,
district CFO Ginger Ostro said in a statement. Ostro said the
downgrade "could potentially result in termination payments of
an estimated $228 million."
Fitch cited several reasons for the downgrade, including the
school system's structural budget deficit, diminished liquidity,
big pension liability, high debt level and the prospect of
difficult negotiations with the Chicago Teachers Union.
The lower rating, which covers all of the district's $5.6
billion of general obligation bonds, carries a negative outlook,
meaning it could potentially fall further.
CPS CEO Barbara Byrd-Bennett said in a statement fiscal
problems stem mainly from pensions costs, which have tripled
since 2013.
Bank counterparties have the ability to terminate the swaps
if the school system's rating falls below Baa2 with Moody's and
below BBB with either Fitch or S&P.
As of the end of fiscal 2014, CPS had 10 swaps outstanding,
according to a bond offering document by the district.
"In order to avoid a termination payment, Fitch believes the
district will have to either renegotiate the terms of the swaps
with the counterparties or bond for the funds, as cash balances
appear inadequate to cover both termination payments and
operations," the rating agency said.
The district plans to sell about $372 million of new and
refunding GO bonds next week.
CPS has projected a $1.11 billion deficit in its budget for
the fiscal year that begins June 30 with estimated revenue of
$4.8 billion and expenditures of $5.9 billion.
Fitch said the district has limited options to address its
deficit, noting it will downgrade the rating further if there is
a lack of clear and meaningful progress to reduce the gap.
