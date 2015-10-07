CHICAGO Oct 7 Chicago tied Detroit for having the weakest fiscal trends among 13 major U.S. cities, according to an analysis released on Wednesday.

The Civic Federation, a Chicago-based government finance watchdog group, ranked the cities based on measures such as working cash, debt service expenditures, as well as per capita expenses, liabilities and taxes and fees from fiscal 2009 through fiscal 2013.

Pittsburgh and Seattle had the highest average rankings, while Chicago and Detroit, which filed the biggest-ever municipal bankruptcy in 2013, had the lowest.

"Financially, Chicago's trends continue to deteriorate faster than other major cities. It really points to the need of the city to address its structural budget challenges and its need for additional revenue to match up with its growing liabilities," said Civic Federation President Laurence Msall.

He added that Chicago's fiscal trends were impacted by the city's "grossly underfunded pensions." The nation's third-largest city is struggling with a $20 billion unfunded pension liability.

Chicago also fared poorly in a report by financial services firm Janney on Tuesday that compared it to the 10 largest U.S. cities. The firm pegged Chicago's pension liability at 724 percent of its annual operating revenue. San Jose came in second at 420 percent, while New York was 122 percent and Los Angeles was 378 percent.

Combining pensions with Chicago's outstanding debt, the figure climbed to 949 percent, the highest by far among the cities. Chicago also has the lowest credit ratings compared to the other cities, including a "junk" rating of Ba1 from Moody's Investors Service.

(Reporting By Karen Pierog and Dave McKinney; Editing by Christian Plumb)