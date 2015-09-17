By Dave McKinney
CHICAGO, Sept 17 City homeowners who have
enjoyed free garbage service for generations would face a
$9.50-a-month assessment under a plan Mayor Rahm Emanuel intends
to present next week, a source familiar with proposal said on
Thursday.
The city's first-ever garbage fee would be tucked in the
water bills of as many as 613,000 homeowners possibly as early
as Jan. 1 and raise nearly $70 million toward a $745 million
budget shortfall.
Chicago's precarious finances have resulted in junk-bond
status for the city, putting it alongside Detroit as the only
major American held in such low regard by bond-rating agencies.
Much of Chicago's financial distress stems from escalating
pension payments, which consume roughly one out of every three
city dollars.
The garbage assessment, if approved by Chicago's City
Council, would leave New York City and Boston as the only major
American cities that do not impose any fees on their residents
for garbage pickup.
The rate Emanuel has settled on also is below
garbage-collection fees assessed on residents of Los Angeles,
Atlanta, Seattle and several of Chicago's suburbs, according to
a briefing document on the proposal circulated to Chicago
aldermen and seen on Thursday by Reuters.
"I don't see any city, at least among the ones they listed,
anywhere close to what the city is charging," said Alderman Joe
Moore, an Emanuel ally who represents a lakefront ward on
Chicago's north side. "From that point of view, it'll be cheap."
The mayor's plan will carry teeth for those who are late or
do not pay the trash assessment. Their water will be shut off by
city crews, who will continue to remove trash because of public
health concerns.
Emanuel's garbage proposal is expected to accompany a $500
million property-tax increase the mayor will unveil in his 2016
city budget proposal on Tuesday. That tax hike represents a
62-percent increase over the existing city property-tax levy.
The garbage fee will apply to those who live in
single-family homes, two-, three- and four-unit residences.
Under current city law, those living in multifamily apartment or
condominium dwellings with more than four units must contract
for private waste-hauling.
