CHICAGO, April 29 Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel
announced on Wednesday initial steps to address the city's
financial problems, including reforms to long-used debt
practices.
The mayor, who won a second term in office earlier this
month, said Chicago will end bond restructurings that push out
debt payments to future years as well as the use of
interest-rate swaps. His plan also calls for restructuring some
variable-rate bonds to fixed-rate mode and funding legal
settlements with operating revenue instead of debt.
Emanuel said the steps will bring "fiscal sanity" to the
city budget.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Richard Chang)