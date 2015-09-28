By Jessica DiNapoli and Karen Pierog
NEW YORK/CHICAGO, Sept 28 Chicago Mayor Rahm
Emanuel took his city fiscal push to New York on Monday to seek
to convince skeptical municipal bond investors that Chicago is
determined to fix its sagging finances which have dragged down
its credit ratings and dramatically raised borrowing costs.
Emanuel addressed the Municipal Forum of New York, touting
his fiscal 2016 budget, which includes a record $543 million,
phased-in property tax increase to fund public safety worker
pensions. The visit followed his appearance at a city-sponsored
investor conference in Chicago on Friday.
"The budget ... has to be part of an overall economic
strategy," Emanuel said Monday. "So therefore addressing our
finances head-on, dealing with the challenges, eliminates one of
the weaknesses that Chicago had for years, that was beginning to
erode its strengths."
Paul Brennan, a senior vice president and portfolio manager
at Nuveen Investments, who attended the Friday conference, said
city officials emphasized their "political will" to fix
Chicago's finances, as well as the city's a strong and
diversified economy.
"But it's going to take a lot of political capital to tap in
to those resources for more," he said.
Emanuel's spending plan for the fiscal year beginning Jan. 1
also relies on the passage of Illinois laws to ease the city's
police and fire pension payments and to shield certain
homeowners from the property tax increase, making it easier for
some Chicago aldermen to support the budget.
"We just didn't get a lot of specifics about a Plan B or
additional solutions that will be needed," Brennan said.
Matt Fabian, a partner at Municipal Market Analytics, who
attended the muni forum speech, said the mayor's message was
"the economy will help them grow out of those budget deficits."
"The mayor doesn't have flexibility to raise revenue after
this tax increase," he said. "This tax increase will be the
mayor's main shot in raising revenue."
Tim McGregor, director of municipal fixed income at Northern
Trust, who did not attend the recent presentations by the mayor,
said while the market reacted positively to news of the proposed
tax hike, more needs to be done.
"The property tax probably needs to be tripled to really
solve the problem," he said.
The 50-member Chicago City Council is scheduled to vote on
the budget on Oct. 28, according to the mayor. Meanwhile, the
city is preparing to sell more than $2.7 billion of debt this
year despite warnings that its general obligation rating could
be downgraded depending on the outcome of the mayor's proposed
budget.
Chicago, which already saw its GO rating from Moody's
Investors Service sink to "junk" in May, has been struggling
with a $20 billion unfunded pension liability and a chronic
structural budget imbalance.
