By Karen Pierog
CHICAGO May 12 Moody's Investors Service on
Tuesday pushed Chicago's credit rating into the "junk" category,
citing limited options for easing the city's growing unfunded
pension liability after a state court last week invalidated a
state pension reform law.
The downgrade of Chicago's $8.1 billion of general
obligation bonds moves the city's rating down two notches, to
Ba1 from Baa2 with a negative outlook. Combined with rating cuts
for city revenue debt, Moody's said, its actions could trigger
up to $2.2 billion in accelerated payments on some of that debt.
That would have serious consequences for the city's already
shaky $8.9 billion all-funds budget, which includes a $3.53
billion operating fund.
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel called the Moody's downgrade
"irresponsible" and noted the agency has not yet cut Illinois'
credit rating in the wake of the court ruling. "This action by
Moody's is not only premature, but it is irresponsible to play
politics with Chicago's financial future," Emanuel said in a
statement.
Moody's said Chicago's options for curbing its $20 billion
unfunded pension liability "have narrowed considerably" after
the Illinois Supreme Court last Friday voided the state's 2013
pension reform law on constitutional grounds.
A 2014 law aimed at boosting funding for two of Chicago's
four retirement systems is being challenged in Cook County court
by unions and retirees who claim it reduces pension benefits in
violation of the Illinois Constitution.
"Chicago's unfunded liabilities will grow, placing
significant strain on the city's financial operations absent
commensurate growth in revenue and/or reductions in other
expenditures," Moody's said in a statement.
If the 2014 law is also voided by state courts, Moody's said
Chicago's municipal and laborers' retirement systems will move
toward insolvency. Chicago's credit rating could fall again as
the city could be forced by the state to pay retirees directly,
Moody's said.
