CHICAGO Feb 5 A temporary suspension of
cost-saving changes to two of Chicago public pensions funds
risks credit rating downgrades that could cost millions of
dollars, the city's chief financial officer said on Thursday.
Chief Financial Officer Lois Scott testified in Cook County
Circuit Court that all three major credit ratings agencies have
negative outlooks on Chicago's ratings, largely due to a big
unfunded pension liability that a 2014 Illinois law aims to ease
for the city's municipal and laborers' funds.
Labor unions and retirees who are challenging the law, which
took effect Jan. 1, have asked Associate Judge Rita Novak to
temporarily stop it.
"I think that anything that arrests progress significantly
increases our risk of downgrades," Scott testified.
Scott said Chicago's ratings are already lower than most big
U.S. cities and that further downgrades would pump up interest
rates on new fixed-rate bonds and thin the ranks of potential
bond buyers and credit providers. She added the termination of
interest-rate hedges and letters of credit on existing
variable-rate bonds could be triggered, costing Chicago hundreds
of millions of dollars.
However, the city has successfully eliminated hundreds of
millions of dollars in risk by terminating or renegotiating 18
interest rate swap or swaption contracts, according to a city
spokeswoman, who added such efforts were continuing. Also, the
city could refund existing fixed-rate bonds should its ratings
improve in the future.
The contested law requires higher pension contributions from
both the city and workers and eliminates an annual 3 percent
cost-of-living bump, instead tying increases in retiree payments
to inflation and skipping those hikes in certain years.
As for finding revenue to make higher pension payments to
the two funds without the law's cost-savings, Scott testified
Chicago is already financially stretched with a $300 million
structural budget deficit and a looming $550 million jump in
contributions to the city's police and fire pension funds.
The unions' lawyers have contended pausing the law would
allow time for the Illinois Supreme Court to rule this spring on
a separate 2013 law that cut pension benefits for state workers.
Plaintiffs in both cases contend the laws violate an Illinois
constitutional provision prohibiting the diminishment of public
worker retirement benefits.
Chicago's attorney has argued the city's law does not
violate the constitution because it will save the two pension
funds from insolvency.
