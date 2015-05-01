CHICAGO May 1 Chicago's $20 billion unfunded
public pension liability is on track to grow significantly
regardless of the outcomes of litigation over the
constitutionality of benefit cuts or legislative action, Moody's
Investors Service said on Friday.
But the credit rating agency warned there will be a growing
risk to Chicago's solvency if its four retirement systems start
to run out of money due to legislative or court action allowing
the city to avoid making higher pension contributions mandated
by current Illinois laws.
Under those laws, Chicago's annual pension contributions
will jump by 135 percent in 2016 - an amount equal to 15 percent
of the city's 2013 operating revenue, Moody's said in a report.
Contributions will increase 8 percent a year from 2017 to 2021,
and 3 percent annually from 2022 to 2026.
"Without the increased payments that current statutes
require of the city, the plans will continue to liquidate assets
to pay benefits. As the plans approach insolvency, risks to the
city's solvency will grow," the report said.
Moody's, which rates Chicago Baa2 with a negative outlook,
added that while the higher contributions will place an enormous
strain on Chicago's budget, the amounts will still be
insufficient to cover annual interest accruing on the
liabilities.
The Illinois Supreme Court is expected to rule soon on the
constitutionality of a 2013 state pension reform law. The
pending ruling has put on hold lawsuits challenging a separate
2014 state law that boosted contributions and cut benefits for
Chicago's municipal and laborers' retirement systems. City
officials have said that the high court's ruling should not
impact the 2014 law.
Meanwhile, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel has called for state
legislation to give the city some breathing room for a $550
million contribution increase due next year to its police and
fire pensions mandated by a 2010 law.
To keep pension payments at 10 percent of annual operating
revenue, Chicago's revenue, which has been growing at an average
annual rate of 1.5 percent between 2005 and 2013, would have to
climb by 12 percent year over year, according to the rating
agency.
"If city officials do not grow revenue or cut spending, net
pension contributions are projected to consume 42 percent of
operating revenue by 2026," Moody's said.
A reversion by the city to previous lower contribution
levels would push the pension funds toward insolvency between
2022 and 2029, according to the report.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)