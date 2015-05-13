By Karen Pierog
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO May 13 Chicago began an uphill battle
in court on Wednesday to keep its cost-saving pension reform law
from meeting the same fate as an Illinois law that was declared
unconstitutional last week by the state supreme court.
The city is trying to salvage a 2014 law aimed at stopping
two of its four retirement systems from running out of money. It
is also dealing with the aftermath of Tuesday's credit rating
downgrade to "junk" by Moody's Investors Service.
Cook County Circuit Court Judge Rita Novak set a July 9
hearing on motions by lawyers for city unions and retirees to
toss out the 2014 law based on the high court's sweeping ruling
that found the state constitution gives public sector workers
iron-clad protection against their pension benefits from being
cut.
Michael Freeborn, an attorney who filed one of the two
lawsuits challenging the law, said a ruling by Novak could come
soon after the July hearing, adding that Friday's supreme court
ruling leaves "little if any wiggle room" to keep Chicago's law
alive.
At a Wednesday status hearing on the lawsuits, Novak
acknowledged that no matter how she rules, her decision will be
appealed to the Illinois Supreme Court.
Chicago's top staff attorney, Stephen Patton, urged the
judge to hear the case quickly, saying a prolonged process would
be "extremely harmful to the city."
"We need certainty no later than the end of this year,"
Patton said.
Chicago contends its law, which boosted pension
contributions by the city and its workers to the municipal and
laborers' retirement funds and reduced benefits, differs from
the now-voided 2013 law aimed at easing Illinois' $105 billion
unfunded pension liability for state workers and educators.
Illinois argued its so-called police powers to fund essential
services allowed it to cut retirement benefits, but the supreme
court disagreed.
"(Chicago's law) doesn't diminish and impair pensions, it
saves pensions," Patton told the judge. "That argument has not
been addressed."
Without additional funding and reforms, Chicago's municipal
and laborers' retirement systems are projected to run out of
money in 2026 and 2029. Meanwhile, the city must increase
payments to its police and fire funds by $550 million next year.
Moody's downgrade triggered $2.2 billion in accelerated debt
payments and fees related to Chicago's debt that banks could
force the city to make.
Richard Prendergast, an attorney representing Chicago, said
the city was engaged in "time-sensitive" negotiations with banks
over those payments.
