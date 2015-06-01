CHICAGO, June 1 Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner
on Monday criticized a bill passed over the weekend by
Democratic state lawmakers to ease a looming spike in Chicago's
contributions to two of its pension funds.
"We need to stop kicking the can down the road on our
pensions," the Republican governor said in a WBEZ radio
interview, adding he was disappointed that Chicago Mayor Rahm
Emanuel supported the measure.
His spokeswoman declined to comment on what the governor
plans to do with the bill. The mayor wanted the pension payments
restructured to avoid a big property tax increase.
Under a 2010 state law, the city's contribution to its
police and fire fighter funds next year increases by $550
million to about $839 million. The bill would reduce that amount
by about $220 million, to $619 million. Chicago's payments would
increase every year from 2017 to 2020, but not as much as under
the 2010 law.
After 2020, the city's contributions would be calculated at
amounts that would enable the two pension systems to become 90
percent funded by 2055, which is 15 years longer than in the
2010 law. The bill also ensures Chicago makes required payments
and allocates proceeds from any future city casino to the public
safety worker pension funds.
"We are skeptical at this time that revenues from a casino
alone are the answer to the city's problem," said Helen
Samuelson, a Standard & Poor's analyst. "However, these revenues
may be one component of a larger plan that has yet to be
unveiled by the city."
While Emanuel pushed state lawmakers for a city-owned
casino, legislation failed to advance, although lawmakers will
be back in session this month.
Moody's Investors Service, which downgraded Chicago's credit
to junk last month, has said that a reduction in the city's
pension contributions would jeopardize the retirement funds'
long-term solvency.
"As the plans approach insolvency, risks to the city's
solvency will grow," Moody's noted in a report last month.
Municipal bond portfolio managers said the bill gives
Chicago's budget some short-term relief.
"But it doesn't go away. It pushes (the funding problem)
into the future," said Dan Solender, lead portfolio manager at
Lord Abbett.
The city scheduled a nearly $112 million bond sale this week
to continue the conversion of certain variable-rate debt to
fixed-rate bonds to end related bank letters of credit and
interest-rate swap agreements.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Richard Chang)