(Recasts with date for ruling, oral arguments)
By Karen Pierog
CHICAGO, July 9 An Illinois judge said on
Thursday she will rule July 24 on the constitutionality of a
2014 state law aimed at shoring up two financially ailing
Chicago pension funds.
Cook County Circuit Court Judge Rita Novak made the
announcement after attorneys for the city and its municipal and
laborers' pension funds, as well as lawyers for city unions and
retirees challenging the law, held more than two hours of oral
arguments.
Novak said there are "very significant issues" in the case
and that she is "fully aware of the implications" her ruling
will have for all the parties.
The law, which took effect Jan. 1, requires Chicago and
affected workers to increase their pension contributions and
replaces an automatic 3 percent annual cost-of-living increase
for retirees with one tied to inflation. Those increases are
also skipped in some years.
Opponents of the law based their challenge on the Illinois
Supreme Court's May 8 unanimous ruling in a case involving a
2013 law cutting benefits for state pension funds. The high
court found the Illinois constitution gives public sector
workers iron-clad protection against pension benefit cuts.
Stephen Patton, the city's top staff attorney, argued the
2014 law actually ensures city pensions and pensioners will be
better off.
"Without (the law) these funds will run out of money and
benefits promised will not be paid," he said.
The city contends if the law is voided, the two pension
systems would run out of money within 10 to 13 years and that
under Illinois law, payments to retirees would be the obligation
of the pension funds, not Chicago.
But Judge Novak noted the city had been making payments to
the funds before the law took effect and questioned if the law
only changed the funding formula to an actuarial basis.
Michael Freeborn, an attorney for unions and retirees, said
the bottom line is that pensions will be unconstitutionally
diminished and that affected workers and retirees did not agree
to the law.
"They (the city and state) want to put pension back in the
game of political football," he said.
Pension obligations are weighing on Chicago's finances and
its credit ratings. Moody's Investors Service in May lowered the
city's rating to junk. Standard & Poor's on Wednesday cut the
rating to the low-investment-grade level of BBB-plus because of
a chronic structural deficit.
The losing side in Judge Novak's ruling will appeal, leaving
the high court once again to render an ultimate decision.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and
Steve Orlofsky)