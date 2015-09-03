Sept 3 Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel has proposed to raise property taxes by $500 million, tax smokeless tobacco and impose a garbage collection fee, Chicago Sun-Times reported, citing City Hall sources.

The mayor's 2016 budget also will include a $1 a ride surcharge on Uber and other ride-hailing services as part of a broader package of reforms to level the playing field for taxicabs, the Chicago Sun-Times said. (bit.ly/1hWWwvG)

Emanuel's rare public forum on Monday is an attempt to build support for tax hikes and harsh cuts in public services to stem the city's growing financial crisis.

The higher tax means the owner of a $250,000 home will have to pay about $500 more each year, while the garbage collection fee equates to $11-$12 per month per house and will raise $100 million, the paper said.

The 60 percent increase in the city's property tax, along with the garbage fee, the ride-hailing surcharge and smokeless tobacco tax, make up the largest collection of tax and fee hikes Chicagoans have ever seen, the Chicago Sun-Times said.

Investors said in May Illinois is likely to introduce higher taxes to tackle budget and pensions crisis. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)