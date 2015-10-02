(In Oct. 1 story, corrects paragraph 5 to show that some
homeowners will see a $195 increase, not $195 reduction, in
property tax, and also that this would represent a 22 percent
increase, not a 24 percent reduction)
By Dave McKinney
CHICAGO Oct 1 Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel has
disclosed that his record property tax hike plan entails
significant cuts for nearly 300,000 homeowners, leaving Chicago
businesses predicting they will face hikes of up to 50 percent.
The second-term mayor last week proposed a $544 million
property tax increase, the city's biggest ever, to help fix one
of the worst-funded city pension systems in America and vowed
"struggling" homeowners, whose residences are worth $250,000 or
less, would not see an increase.
But details from the mayor's office on Wednesday showed
Emanuel's definition of "struggling" extends far beyond
Chicago's famed bungalow belt to include nearly 290,000 homes.
For the first time, the mayor's office is saying those
homeowners actually would profit from his dramatic city-wide tax
increase plan.
A new analysis Emanuel's administration circulated among
city aldermen predicted that homeowners living in properties
valued at $250,000 or less would experience "little or no
increase" from the tax hike and that "most" would see their
taxes drop.
The owner of such a home would see their tax bill drop by
$140, or 3 percent, with the tax cut rising as home values drop.
By contrast, the owner of a $500,000 home would see a $195
increase, or 22 percent increase, in property taxes under the
mayor's plan, his office's analysis showed.
Word that so many city homeowners stand to escape the reach
of the mayor's property-tax hike and some will even get cuts has
angered business groups.
They argue they are being asked to shoulder a
disproportionate share of the new tax. Several took their
concerns to state lawmakers during a hearing last week.
One of those business leaders, the head of the trade group
representing 23,000 merchants statewide, said some commercial
properties in the city's Loop business district could see a
50-percent hike in property taxes because of reassessments and
the impact of the mayor's tax push.
"I don't think it's ever good when you shelter someone from
the true cost of government," said Robert Karr, president and
CEO of the Illinois Retail Merchants Association. "With this,
they're shifting the cost to a smaller population who's paying
an unfair burden."
Emanuel's office, which has said one in four dollars of the
tax hike would come from the city's central business district,
did not contest the 50-percent figure. But a mayoral aide
insisted Emanuel's plan is his best effort to fairly distribute
the cost of the tax increase.
"Mayor Emanuel believes that the necessary property tax
increase for our police and fire pension funds should be borne
by those who can best afford it and should not hurt middle- and
lower-income families and seniors," Emanuel spokeswoman Molly
Poppe told Reuters.
Emanuel's strategy has the makings of a political two-fer
because he gets the political benefit of proposing a tax cut,
even if it winds up a casualty of a bitter budget standoff at
the state capitol. Either way, the mayor gets the money he needs
to help resuscitate his city's police and fire pension funds.
Emanuel's tax-relief component depends on a change in state
law authorizing a possible doubling of Chicago's existing $7,000
property-tax exemption available to all owner-occupied homes.
But that now appears in doubt because Republican Governor
Bruce Rauner has voiced his distaste for increasing the
property-tax exemption without it being tied to changes in
collective-bargaining rules and other business-friendly changes
the governor is seeking at the state level.
Combined, Chicago's police and fire pension funds had a
deficit of $12.1 billion as of December, city records show. The
fire pension system is only 23 percent funded, while police
pensions is 26 percent funded.
