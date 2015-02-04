(Corrects paragraph 11 spelling to Winkler instead of Winker)
By Fiona Ortiz
CHICAGO Feb 4 On a frigid winter night, snow
blankets hundreds of cars in the dark parking lot outside the
Rink on Chicago's south side.
But things are cooking inside the aging roller rink. Under
colored lights, a huge crowd of skaters wearing black leather
and four-wheel skates shoots around the wooden floor doing dance
routines in groups, or solo twirls, Axels and acrobatics to R&B
remixes.
The Rink and a handful of other decades-old skating venues
put Chicago at the center of a vibrant African-American
subculture of urban roller skate dancing that stretches from
Atlanta to Detroit and from Los Angeles to New York.
While mainstream roller skating has been on a long decline,
a new generation of skaters including 28-year-old Josh Smith -
whose skating handle is "Batman" - travel a circuit of rinks
around the country to compete and show off their moves.
"Skating is on my mind 24/7, in my dreams. I always try to
raise the bar," says the goateed Smith, who has competed all
over the United States and as far away as England and draws
influences from arts such as ballroom dancing and the Brazilian
martial art capoeira.
Out on the floor Smith spins, jumps, break dances and does
splits. Purple lights glow under his skates. At the end of a
long night of skating in Chicago, at 1 a.m. he jumps in a car
with skating buddies and heads to Alabama to compete at a
national gathering known as a skate jam.
The evolving skate dance form does not even have a name, and
each city has its particular style. Veteran Chicago skaters call
themselves JB skaters - after remixed James Brown songs that are
a local staple. Other skaters in the United States will
recognize JB skaters for their old-fashioned, loosely tied black
boots and specific moves such as big wheel and crazy legs.
THREATENED SCENE
The scene is intense and vibrant, but it is also threatened
as roller skating rinks close down in many big cities. And those
that survive are financially strapped.
"We're defending a dying sport," said Buddy Alexander, 36,
one of the owners of Rich City Skate in a Chicago suburb. He and
his brother Mark, 31, bought the rink in 2006 and have worked
hard to keep it alive. Other venerable rinks such as the Loop
and the Rainbow Roller Rink have shut down.
"There are a lot of rinks closing around the country because
they aren't open to this community. In many big cities, there's
no rinks left," says Dyana Winkler, who is working on a
documentary about the skating culture called "United Skates."
The roller skating tradition is four generations deep in
cities like Chicago. Despite rink closures, the culture is
getting stronger as styles evolve, said Winkler's co-director,
Tina Brown.
Case in point: 46-year-old Chicago educator Lavonne Jones,
who has skated most of her life. Her parents, her children and
her grandchildren all skate. "We're keeping the tradition
alive."
"Skating was our refuge. If we didn't have skating we'd be
dead or on drugs or in a gang," says Jones, echoing the
sentiments of many fellow skaters in Chicago, a city plagued by
shootings and homicides.
In January, Jones continued her traditional weekly outings
to the Rink even though she had lost her beloved skates in a
house fire, seeking comfort from the close-knit skating
community.
Some 10 to 15 years ago a skating renaissance began - aided
by the rise in social media - as the different skate scenes
around the country connected and started traveling to each
other's cities.
Jeremy Stephens, 38, has skated in 28 different states at
national skate parties, and he promotes a major national
gathering of hundreds of skaters at the Rink each year on
Halloween.
Stephens said he got hooked on skating eight years ago when
a friend suggested it would be healthier than nightclub-hopping.
"It's an outlet. It's a lifestyle," Stephens said. "When I
started skating I wasn't getting into trouble anymore. It
becomes a family."
