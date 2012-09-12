* Two sides far apart on new teacher contract
* Union opposed to evaluations based on student test scores
By Greg McCune
CHICAGO, Sept 12 Chicago teachers stayed away
from public schools for a third day on Wednesday in a strike
over Mayor Rahm Emanuel's demand for tough teacher evaluations
that U.S. education reform advocates see as crucial to fixing
urban schools.
With some 350,000 children from kindergarten to high school
age out of school, the patience of their parents began to fray
as hopes were dashed for a quick resolution to the biggest U.S.
labor strike in a year.
Fiery union president Karen Lewis, who has called Emanuel a
"liar and a bully," said the two sides had agreed on only six of
nearly 50 provisions of a new teacher contract.
An exasperated Chicago School Board President David Vitale
said that he would not be back to the negotiating table on
Wednesday until the union made a comprehensive proposal to
resolve the strike.
Lewis led the walk out on Monday of more than 29,000
teachers and support staff in the nation's third-largest school
district, saying that the union would not agree to school
reforms it considers misguided.
The dispute jolted the United States, where a weakened labor
movement seldom stages strikes and even less frequently wins
them. Organized labor has lost several fights in the last year
including Wisconsin stripping public sector unions of most of
their bargaining power, Indiana making union dues voluntary and
two California cities voting to pare pensions for unionized
workers.
The strike in Barack Obama's home city has put the U.S.
president in a tough spot between his ally and former top White
House aide Emanuel, and labor unions he needs to win the
presidential election on Nov. 6.
Obama has said nothing in public about the dispute, allowing
administration surrogates to urge the two sides to settle.
"The president has said what is appropriate to be said,
which is that it is a local issue," said Randi Weingarten,
national president of the union that represents Chicago
teachers. "It has national implication, but it has to be settled
at the bargaining table."
Obama's own Education Department has championed some of the
reforms Emanuel is seeking, and a win for the ambitious Chicago
mayor would add momentum to the national school reform movement.
The first poll of Chicago voters since the strike showed 47
percent supporting the teachers union, 39 percent against the
strike and the rest uncommitted, according to the Chicago
Sun-Times newspaper. But that could change as the strike drags
on and parents are forced to find childcare or stay away from
work for days.
Both sides agree Chicago schools need fixing. Chicago
students consistently perform poorly on standardized math and
reading tests. About 60 percent of high school students graduate
compared with 75 percent nationwide and more than 90 percent in
some affluent Chicago suburban schools.
The fight does not appear to be over wages, with the school
district offering an average 16 percent rise over four years and
some benefit improvements.
They are at loggerheads over Emanuel's demand that teacher
performance be evaluated in part on the results of their
students on standardized tests. He also wants school principals
to have more autonomy in hiring teachers.
The union is fiercely opposed to evaluations based on
standardized tests because it says teachers have no control over
the conditions in which students live such as crime-ridden
neighborhoods, poverty and disengaged parents.
More than 80 percent of Chicago public school students
qualify for free lunches at school because they come from
low-income households.
"We are miles apart because this is a very serious
ideological difference here," Lewis said of the dispute over
evaluations.
John Kugler, a union activist representing school staff such
as nurses and social workers, demonstrated outside the Chicago
Public Schools headquarters on Tuesday in support of the strike
because he said schools in poor areas need more resources.
"We're talking about some of the poorest communities, some
of the most at-risk communities. That's what we're fighting
for," he said.