* Two sides remain far apart on new teacher contract
* More than 350,000 public school students affected
* Union opposed to evaluations based on student test scores
By Greg McCune and Mary Wisniewski
CHICAGO, Sept 12 Chicago teachers stayed away
from public schools for a third day on Wednesday in a strike
over Mayor Rahm Emanuel's demand for tough teacher evaluations
that U.S. education reform advocates see as crucial to fixing
urban schools.
With more than 350,000 children from kindergarten to high
school age out of school, the patience of parents and labor
negotiators began to fray as hopes of a quick resolution to the
biggest U.S. labor strike in a year were dashed.
"There's frustration on both sides," Jesse Ruiz, vice
president of the Chicago Board of Education, said on Wednesday.
"There's got to be give and take."
Talks are scheduled to resume on Wednesday. Emanuel on
Sunday called the strike "unnecessary" and said a deal was
close. But fiery union president Karen Lewis, who has called
Emanuel a "liar and a bully," on Tuesday said the two sides had
agreed on only six of 49 provisions of a new contract.
An exasperated Chicago School Board President David Vitale
said he would not go back to the negotiating table until the
union made a comprehensive proposal to resolve the strike.
"I think the key is that the people making these decisions
want to make them unilaterally," Lewis told reporters outside
the site of talks at a Chicago hotel on Wednesday.
Lewis led the walkout on Monday of more than 29,000 teachers
and support staff in the nation's third-largest school district,
saying the union would not agree to school reforms it considers
misguided and disrespectful.
The dispute jolted the United States, where a weakened labor
movement seldom stages strikes and even less frequently wins
them. Organized labor has lost several fights in the last year
including Wisconsin stripping public sector unions of most of
their bargaining power, Indiana making union dues voluntary and
two California cities voting to pare pensions for union workers.
The strike in Barack Obama's home city has also put the U.S.
president in a tough spot between his ally and former top White
House aide Emanuel and labor unions Obama is counting on to win
re-election on Nov. 6.
Obama has said nothing in public about the dispute, allowing
administration surrogates to urge the two sides to settle.
"The president has said what is appropriate to be said,
which is that it is a local issue," said Randi Weingarten,
national president of the union that represents Chicago
teachers. "It has to be settled at the bargaining table."
Obama's own Education Department has championed some of the
reforms Emanuel is seeking, and a win for the ambitious Chicago
mayor would add momentum to the national school reform movement.
"Being on the sidelines at the moment is fine. As long as it
gets settled in a reasonable time period, no one's going to
blame the president," Dick Simpson, a professor at the
University of Illinois at Chicago, said of Obama and the 2012
election.
"He needs to get the full support of the unions and the
Democratic Party but he also has to appeal to the independent
voter to win the margin in the key states," Simpson said.
Emanuel, who was scheduled to speak to a group of bankers in
New York on Friday, has canceled the trip, his office said.
NO COMMON GROUND?
The first poll of Chicago voters since the strike showed 47
percent supporting the teachers union, 39 percent against the
strike and the rest uncommitted, according to the Chicago
Sun-Times newspaper.
The city is operating 147 schools with non-union staff to
offer meals and "keep children safe and engaged," but only a
fraction of parents have been using that option, officials say.
At Disney elementary school on the city's northwest said,
several dozen strikers with homemade signs targeting Emanuel and
school policies picketed in cool, sunny weather on Wednesday.
Kent Barnhart, a music teacher for the past 25 years, said
neighborhood parents had been supportive, offering water and
opening their homes and even joining picket lines to march. But
he said teachers were frustrated with the slow talks.
"It's difficult for us to understand why they have not truly
discussed over the last 11 months things that have been very
important," he said of school officials. "It didn't seem like
they took it seriously - really important things like
evaluations, health benefits and pay."
Both sides agree Chicago schools need fixing. Chicago
students consistently perform poorly on standardized math and
reading tests. About 60 percent of high school students
graduate, compared with 75 percent nationwide and more than 90
percent in some affluent Chicago suburban schools.
The fight does not appear to center on wages, with the
school district offering an average 16 percent rise over four
years and some benefit improvements.
The union is fiercely opposed to Emanuel's demand that
teacher performance be evaluated in part on the results of their
students on standardized tests because it says teachers have no
control over the conditions in which students live such as
crime-ridden neighborhoods, poverty and disengaged parents.
More than 80 percent of Chicago public school students
qualify for free lunches at school because they come from
low-income households.