By Mary Wisniewski and James B. Kelleher
CHICAGO, Sept 12 Chicago teachers stayed away
from public schools for a third day on Wednesday in a strike
over Mayor Rahm Emanuel's demand for tough teacher evaluations
that U.S. education reform advocates see as crucial to fixing
urban schools.
With more than 350,000 children from kindergarten to high
school out of school, the patience of parents and labor
negotiators began to fray as hopes of a quick resolution to the
biggest U.S. labor strike in a year were dashed.
One of Emanuel's negotiators, Barbara Byrd Bennett, said the
two sides had not even met by early afternoon on Wednesday. The
school district said it gave the union a comprehensive proposal
on Tuesday night.
"We have not formally met with them. We have not received a
response to our proposal," Byrd Bennett said.
Civil Rights leader Jesse Jackson, who is based in Chicago,
appeared at the site where negotiations were supposed to take
place on Wednesday and said that he had met with both sides
separately to urge them to settle.
"Both sides are dug in. They can't hear each other," Jackson
said.
Emanuel attended a routine meeting of the city council on
Wednesday where the strike was not discussed. After the meeting,
he held a press conference and repeated his contention that the
union chose to strike and should go back to work.
"There's nothing that can't be worked through while our kids
stay in the classroom... Those issues can be negotiated
simultaneously while our kids are in the classroom learning."
But Karen Lewis, the union leader who has galvanized the
union, said there were fundamental issues of closing schools in
poor neighborhoods and evaluating teachers without giving due
weight to the conditions children live in.
"If you are going to make decisions, instead of sitting in
an air conditioned office with a spreadsheet, come talk to us
and see what's really going on," she said on Wednesday.
Lewis led the walkout on Monday of more than 29,000 teachers
and support staff in the nation's third-largest school district,
saying the union would not agree to school reforms it considers
misguided and disrespectful.
The dispute jolted the United States, where a weakened labor
movement seldom stages strikes and even less frequently wins
them. Organized labor has lost several fights in the last year
including Wisconsin stripping public sector unions of most of
their bargaining power, Indiana making union dues voluntary and
two California cities voting to pare pensions for union workers.
The strike in Barack Obama's home city has also put the U.S.
president in a tough spot between his ally and former top White
House aide Emanuel and labor unions Obama is counting on to win
re-election on Nov. 6.
Obama has said nothing in public about the dispute, allowing
administration surrogates to urge the two sides to settle.
Obama's own Education Department has championed some of the
reforms Emanuel is seeking, and a win for the ambitious Chicago
mayor would add momentum to the national school reform movement.
"Being on the sidelines at the moment is fine. As long as it
gets settled in a reasonable time period, no one's going to
blame the president," Dick Simpson, a professor at the
University of Illinois at Chicago, said of Obama.
Emanuel canceled a trip to New York on Friday to speak to a
group of bankers, his office said on Wednesday.
NO COMMON GROUND?
The first poll of Chicago voters since the strike showed 47
percent supporting the teachers union, 39 percent against the
strike and the rest uncommitted, according to the Chicago
Sun-Times newspaper.
The city is operating 147 schools with non-union staff to
offer meals and "keep children safe and engaged," but only a
fraction of parents have been using that option, officials said.
At Disney elementary school, several dozen strikers with
homemade signs targeting Emanuel and school policies picketed in
cool, sunny weather on Wednesday.
Kent Barnhart, a music teacher for the past 25 years, said
neighborhood parents had been supportive, offering water and
opening their homes and even joining picket lines to march. But
he said teachers were frustrated with the slow talks.
"It's difficult for us to understand why they have not truly
discussed over the last 11 months things that have been very
important," he said of school officials. "It didn't seem like
they took it seriously - really important things like
evaluations, health benefits and pay."
Both sides agree Chicago schools need fixing. Chicago
students consistently perform poorly on standardized math and
reading tests. About 60 percent of high school students
graduate, compared with 75 percent nationwide and more than 90
percent in some affluent Chicago suburban schools.
The fight does not appear to center on wages, with the
school district offering an average 16 percent rise over four
years and some benefit improvements.
The union is fiercely opposed to Emanuel's demand that
teacher performance be evaluated in part on the results of their
students on standardized tests because it says teachers have no
control over the conditions students face such as crime-ridden
neighborhoods, poverty and disengaged parents.
More than 80 percent of Chicago public school students
qualify for free lunches at school because they come from
low-income households.