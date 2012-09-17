* Union says injunction attempt to 'thwart democratic
process'
* Striking teachers meet again Tuesday
* School official: 'We are done negotiating'
By James B. Kelleher and Adam Kirby
CHICAGO, Sept 17 A Chicago judge said he will
not act until at least Wednesday on Mayor Rahm Emanuel's request
to block a teacher's strike and the union accused the mayor of a
"vindictive act" as the walkout moved into a second week.
Emanuel's lawyers went to court on Monday seeking an
injunction to have the strike declared illegal under state law.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Flynn set a hearing on the request for
Wednesday morning, according to Chicago Public Schools.
Emanuel went to court after union delegates decided on
Sunday to extend the strike in order to consult with
rank-and-file members on whether to accept a new contract
negotiated with Emanuel and the Chicago school district.
The stalemate left some 350,000 kindergarten through high
school students out of school for at least the first two days of
this week, forcing parents to scramble for alternative child
care for a second week.
The union, which represents some 29,000 striking teachers
and support staff, blasted Emanuel's legal gambit in a statement
on Monday, calling it a "vindictive act."
"This attempt to thwart our democratic process is consistent
with Mayor Emanuel's bullying behavior toward public school
educators," the union said. "Members of the (Chicago School
Board) want to trample our collective bargaining rights and
hinder our freedom of speech and right to protest."
Delegates for striking teachers are due to meet again on
Tuesday to decide whether to end the walkout. Teachers picketed
at dozens of schools on Monday, although the picketing was
thinned by the Rosh Hashanah Jewish holiday.
"State law expressly prohibits the (union) from striking
over non-economic issues, such as layoff and recall policies,
teacher evaluations, class sizes and the length of the school
day and year," the school district said in a statement. "The
(union's) repeated statements and recent advertising campaign
have made clear that these are exactly the subjects over which
the (union) is striking."
UNCHARTED TERRITORY
No injunction request has been filed in an Illinois
education labor dispute since 1984, when the state gave Chicago
teachers the right to strike. It also deepens the rift between
the Democratic mayor, a top fundraiser for President Barack
Obama's campaign, and organized labor, which is needed to help
the Democratic Party get out the vote for the Nov. 6 election.
Gerald Maatman Jr., a labor and employment lawyer for
Seyfarth Shaw in Chicago, said Flynn may be delaying the hearing
in the hope that the two sides will settle their differences by
Wednesday.
"My sense is they (Emanuel and school board) are using the
court system to make their political points," Maatman said.
But Emanuel's strategy could backfire if the union delegates
meeting on Tuesday decide that a compromise agreement their
leadership has negotiated with Emanuel is not good enough and
vote to continue the strike.
Emanuel's lead negotiator made clear on Monday that the
school district does not want to reopen a compromise agreement
struck with the union last Friday.
"We are done negotiating," Chicago School Board President
David Vitale said.
If the union does not end the strike on Tuesday and Flynn
rules the strike illegal, the union would face the prospect of
sanctions for staying away from work.
Maatman said Flynn could levy fines or in an extreme case,
he could order the arrests of the union leaders. Any injunction
blocking the strike almost certainly would be appealed to a
higher court.
Teachers walked off the job on Sept. 10 over Emanuel's
demand for sweeping education reforms, in the biggest U.S. labor
action in a year.
Only a fraction of the 350,000 elementary, middle school and
high school students affected by the strike have been using 147
schools manned by principals and non-union staff who have
provided meals and activities for part of the day.
About 80 percent of Chicago public school students qualify
for free meals due to low family incomes. Churches, community
centers and park facilities also have tried to provide help.
PUBLIC GOODWILL
"I do think going into the second week there is concern
about the children being out of school longer and losing the
good will of the public," said DePaul University professor
Andrea Kayne Kaufman.
Opinion polls last week showed Chicago voters supporting the
union.
Willie Nawls, who has four children in Chicago public
schools, said he has been fortunate because his two oldest
children in high school could take care of the younger two.
"I'm very upset," he said of the strike. "I'll be patient
with the union and see what they try to work out."
As part of the compromise deal worked out on Friday, Emanuel
had backed off on some demands for teacher evaluations, agreeing
to phase in the use of student testing to rate teachers and
dropping an insistence on pay based on merit.
Emanuel also is offering an average pay rise of more than 17
percent over four years, which the union accepts. But that would
worsen the district's projected $665 million budget deficit for
the current fiscal year and add pressure to close more schools
to save on costs.
"There's a lot of mistrust of the board," said Amanda Lord,
a striking Spanish language teacher picketing with two dozen
others at Sayre Language Academy on the city's west side on
Monday. "We had a tentative agreement coming into this year,
which they did not fully honor. We want to be careful."
The showdown has highlighted a national debate over how to
improve failing inner-city schools. Like Chicago, many school
districts in large cities are losing students to the suburbs and
have a high percentage of children from low-income households.