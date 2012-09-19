* Strike rallied U.S. labor movement after string of
national defeats
* Public school classes to resume Wednesday
* Emanuel hails new teacher evaluation system
By Mary Wisniewski and James B. Kelleher
CHICAGO, Sept 18 Chicago public school teachers
voted on Tuesday to end their strike and resume classes in the
third-largest U.S. school district, ending a confrontation with
Mayor Rahm Emanuel that focused national attention on struggling
urban schools.
Some 800 union delegates representing the 29,000 teachers
and support staff in Chicago Public Schools voted overwhelmingly
to resume classes on Wednesday after more than two hours of
debate.
"I am so thrilled that people are going back," Chicago
Teachers Union President Karen Lewis said. "Everybody is looking
forward to seeing their kids tomorrow."
Lewis, an outspoken former high school chemistry teacher,
said the entire membership of the union will cast a formal vote
in the next two weeks to ratify a new contract agreement.
The delegates ended the strike on their second attempt,
having decided on Sunday to continue the walkout for two more
days so they could review details of a proposed three-year
contract with Emanuel.
Emanuel had to retreat from a proposal to introduce merit
pay for teachers and he promised teachers that at least half of
all new hires in the district would be from union members laid
off by the closing of schools.
Speaking at Walter Payton College Prep school in Chicago
after the vote, Emanuel said he was pleased by the outcome.
"This settlement is an honest compromise," he said. "It
means a new day and a new direction for Chicago public schools."
Lewis led the walkout on Sept. 10, the first Chicago
teachers' strike in 25 years, to protest Emanuel's demand for
sweeping education reforms. Some 350,000 public school students
were affected by the largest U.S. labor dispute in a year.
Emanuel on Monday tried to get a court order ending the
strike, angering the union. A court hearing on his request is
scheduled for Wednesday.
US LABOR MOVEMENT GALVANIZED
The strike focused attention on a national debate over how
to improve failing schools. Emanuel, backed by a powerful reform
movement, believes poorly performing schools should be closed
and reopened with new staff or converted to "charter" schools
that often are non-union and run by private groups.
Teachers want more resources put into neighborhood public
schools to help them succeed. Chicago teachers say many of their
students live in poor and crime-ridden areas and this affects
their learning. More than 80 percent of public school students
qualify for free meals based on low family incomes.
Only about 60 percent of Chicago students graduate from high
school, far below the national average of 75 percent and more
than 90 percent in some affluent Chicago suburbs.
The decision by the union to walk out of classrooms eight
days ago rather than accept Emanuel's reforms galvanized the
weakened U.S. labor movement after a string of national defeats.
Unions lost battles recently in Wisconsin, where Republicans
stripped public sector unions such as teachers of most powers to
bargain, Indiana's decision to make payment of union dues
voluntary, and the vote of two California cities to curb the
pensions of government workers.
President Barack Obama was silent throughout the nasty
dispute in his home city between Emanuel, who had been was his
top White House aide, and a national union that supports Obama.
The strike had raised concern that the rift could damage
union support for Obama and Democrats in the run-up to the Nov.
6 presidential and congressional elections. Teacher rallies drew
support from other unions in Chicago from unions in neighboring
states such as Wisconsin and Indiana.
BRUISING FIGHT
Analysts said Emanuel was damaged politically by the
confrontation, having alienated organized labor in a city with a
long history of union activism.
"Rahm has been bruised by this fight, but he's still
standing," said Harley Shaiken, a professor of labor studies at
the University of California, Berkeley. "He may have to learn
that using a bulldozer isn't the most effective tool to be used
in all circumstances."
Some union delegates on Tuesday said they wanted the strike
to end because they did not want to lose the support of parents
inconvenienced by a long dispute. Parents scrambled to find
alternative childcare during the strike.
"I'm so excited that my kids are going back to school," said
Tiffany King, whose sister cared for King's 12-year-old child
during the strike. "Every day I would tell my child, 'You'll be
back to school soon,'" she said.
The contract that was agreed with Emanuel includes several
compromises, including on his key demand that teacher
evaluations be based on results of standardized tests of student
in reading, math and science. Test results will be taken into
consideration but not as much as Emanuel originally wanted.
"For the first time, teachers will have a meaningful
evaluation system...Our evaluation system has not changed in 40
years while our students and the world they will live in and
will work in has," Emanuel said.
Many Chicago public school students perform poorly on the
tests. The union distrusts Emanuel, fearing he will use the poor
academic record to close scores of schools now that the strike
has been called off, leading to mass teacher layoffs.
"I hope he agrees to this in good faith and carries out this
contract," Lewis said.
The proposed deal calls for an average 17.6 percent pay
raise for teachers over four years and some benefit
improvements. Chicago teachers make an average of about $76,000
annually, according to the school district.
Financial analysts have said the agreement likely will bust
the school district's budget and could lead to its credit rating
being downgraded, forcing it to pay higher interest rates to
finance any deficits.