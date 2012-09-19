By Greg McCune
| CHICAGO, Sept 19
CHICAGO, Sept 19 Chicago students return to
school on Wednesday after a teachers' strike ended, thrilling
parents who had to stay home from work to care for their kids,
pay for alternative childcare or leave them with friends and
relatives for more than a week.
Representatives of the 29,000 striking Chicago public school
teachers and support staff voted on Tuesday to suspend their
strike and accept a compromise agreement on a new three-year
contract with Mayor Rahm Emanuel.
Some 350,000 kindergarten, elementary and high school
students return to classes after missing seven school days in
the third-largest U.S. school district after New York and Los
Angeles.
It was the first time since 1987 that Chicago teachers had
walked off the job and nearly everyone in the city seemed
relieved that it was over.
"All our members are glad to back with their kids," said
Karen Lewis, the outspoken former high school chemistry teacher
who heads the union. Lewis led the teachers out of the classroom
over Emanuel's demand for sweeping education reforms that the
union believed were misguided.
Only a fraction of the students went to nearly 150 centers
around Chicago set up to care for children during the strike.
The union had warned that the city-run centers would be a "train
wreck" with caregivers lacking proper credentials.
While there were no major problems, most parents opted to
keep their children at home. Many kids passed the time by
watching television, playing video games, doing crafts and
chatting on social media.
"They've been around sleeping all day," said parent Dawn
McNamara of her daughter, a sophomore in high school, and her
friends. "It seemed like it was going to take forever (to settle
the strike)," McNamara said.
Teachers were all smiles as they left the vote to end the
strike on Tuesday, with one overheard telling a colleague on her
cell phone: "Tell our people we're going back. We're going to
see our babies."
Even the tough-talking mayor Emanuel choked up slightly at a
press conference after the strike was called off. Emanuel said
that he fought so hard for reforms because he had seen the blank
stares of some children "whose vitality has been stripped from
them, any sense of a promise or a future."
"The only way I know to bridge that look in their eyes and
the promise and opportunity that exists in the city of Chicago
is in the classrooms of the schools," Emanuel said.
While the strike ended, some of the issues that spawned it
remain. Most Chicago public schools are struggling academically,
the high school graduation rate lags the national average
substantially and the school district is in dire financial
straits.
Lewis said that the full membership of the union will vote
in the next two weeks to formally ratify the agreement, which
gives teachers an average 17.6 percent pay rise over four years
and creates a new teacher evaluation system based in part on
their students' standardized test results.
The teacher evaluation system was a key demand of Emanuel,
along with a longer school day. But the union won partial
guarantees of job security and fought off Emanuel's attempt to
link pay to merit.
A court hearing is scheduled on Wednesday to consider
Emanuel's request to have the strike ruled illegal, which was
made before the union voted to end the strike. It was not clear
if Emanuel's legal case against the union would continue.
The union also filed an unfair labor practice charge against
the school district during the dispute and litigation may
continue on that grievance before a state agency.
Teachers said they fear now that the strike has ended,
Emanuel will proceed to close dozens of schools to help pay for
the cost of the agreement with teachers.
The Chicago Tribune reported last week that the school
district is considering closing 120 schools and a local
education information service, Catalyst Chicago, said its
analysis suggested as many as 140 schools met the district's
criteria for closing.
Like many large cities, enrollment in Chicago public schools
has fallen in recent years as population declined, and some
people move to the suburbs. The district says it needs to close
schools to reduce overcapacity. The union says that the district
is closing neighborhood public schools and replacing them with
"charter" schools, which are mostly non-union.