* 350,000 public school students return to classes
* Labor pact piles more debt on deficit-ridden district
* Emanuel deflects questions about closing more schools
By Renita Young
CHICAGO, Sept 19 Hundreds of thousands of
Chicago students returned to school on Wednesday after a
teachers' strike ended, thrilling parents who had struggled with
child care but shifting the debate to hard questions about
budget deficits, school closures and teacher layoffs.
At the doorstep of John H. Vanderpoel Elementary Magnet
School on the city's south side, children lined up on a sunny
and chilly morning to wait for doors to open for the first time
in nine days.
"Mommy, I've got to go to school," yelled Kimberly Watson's
kindergartner as she pulled her mother toward the door.
"She was excited to get back," said Watson after dropping
her daughter off.
"At first I was concerned that it would drag on, but I was
confident that the teachers were going to hold out and that (the
school board) was going to try to work with them and get them
what they needed," she said.
"I think it's going to take a while to get the resources
that they were promised," said Sherolyn Shaw, another mother who
was dropping off her two children at the school.
Representatives of the 29,000 striking Chicago public school
teachers and support staff voted on Tuesday to suspend their
first strike in 25 years and accept a compromise three-year
contract with Mayor Rahm Emanuel.
Some 350,000 kindergarten, elementary and high school
students returned to classes after missing seven school days in
the third-largest U.S. school district after New York and Los
Angeles.
"All our members are glad to back with their kids," Karen
Lewis, the former high school chemistry teacher who heads the
union, said after Tuesday's vote. Lewis led the teachers out of
the classroom over Emanuel's demand for sweeping education
reforms that the union believed were misguided.
Emanuel, speaking to reporters on Wednesday after visiting
three schools to welcome back students, called it an exciting
day. "Most exciting because our kids our back and you can see it
in their eyes," he said.
But Emanuel deflected questions about how the deficit-ridden
school system will finance the new contract, which he says will
add $75 million to the $665 million deficit for the current
year.
"We have a lot of work left to do," Emanuel said.
BUDGET CRUNCH, LAYOFFS AHEAD?
The end of the strike eased political pressure on Emanuel, a
former top aide to U.S. President Barack Obama, and for
Democrats worried that the fight might reduce union support for
Obama in the November elections.
Lewis said that the full membership of the union will vote
in the next two weeks to formally ratify the agreement, which
gives teachers an average 17.6-percent pay raise over four years
and creates a new teacher evaluation system based in part on
their students' standardized test results.
But many issues that triggered the strike remain. Most
Chicago public schools are struggling academically, with poverty
and gang violence plaguing many neighborhoods.
The high school graduation rate is substantially lower than
the national average, and more than 80 percent of public school
students qualify for free meals because of low family incomes.
The teacher evaluation system was one of Emanuel's key
demands, along with a longer school day. The union won partial
guarantees of job security and fought off Emanuel's attempt to
link pay to merit.
But Emanuel won changes that will partially base evaluations
of teachers on student test results for the first time in 40
years. Those evaluations will be used in determining which
teachers get rehired after layoffs.
A court hearing on Wednesday to consider Emanuel's request
to have the strike ruled illegal was canceled, a spokesman for
the school district said. But an accompanying complaint against
the union remains pending.
The union filed an unfair labor practice charge against the
school district during the dispute, and litigation may continue
on that grievance before a state agency.
Teachers said they fear now that the strike has ended,
Emanuel will move to close dozens of schools to help pay for the
cost of the agreement with teachers.
Like many large cities, Chicago has seen enrollment in
public schools fall in recent years as its population declined
and people moved to the suburbs.
The district says it needs to close schools to reduce
overcapacity. The union says that the district is closing
neighborhood public schools and replacing them with "charter"
schools, which are mostly non-union.
"You're going to have to reduce the number of overall
teachers in the system and shrink the number of schools," said
Laurence Msall, president of the Civic Federation, a private
group. "Some teachers will get more money. But there will have
to be a lot less teachers in the system."