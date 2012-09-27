Sept 27 The credit rating for the Chicago Board
of Education was cut to A2 from A1 by Moody's Investors Service
on Thursday, which cited the "moderate" increase salaries for
teachers under the new labor accord that has yet to be ratified.
The school system, the nation's third largest, has not
budgeted for those pay rises, Moody's said.
The outlook on the debt - about $6.4 billion - remains
negative.
Chicago's teachers returned to the classrooms after striking
for more than a week, having won an average 17.6 percent pay
rise over four years. The school district said the new contract
would cost it about at $74 million a year..
Moody's said the downgrade was also due to other factors,
including plans to spend reserves to fund operations in fiscal
2013, an "impending spike" in pension payments and continued
delays in getting state aid.
The school system must close a $1 billion deficit in fiscal
2014 and Moody's said the strength of the teachers union might
make it harder for the Board of Ed to reduce spending.
"Significant budget adjustments will be necessary, but the
demonstrated power of collective bargaining suggests that future
budget controls may be difficult for the district to implement,"
the credit agency said.
Moody's noted Chicago has a large and diverse tax base. The
city's strengths include its historical role as an economic
powerhouse, with its futures and options exchanges.
But its teacher pensions were only about 60 percent funded
in fiscal 2011, according to a report by the Civic Federation, a
finance watchdog group. The group's president has forecast the
Board of Ed will have to cut personnel, including teachers, and
close low-enrollment schools, to pay for the new contract.
Voters would have to approve any plan to increase the
property tax levy above its current cap.
But Moody's warned: "If progress is not made toward
improving the financial condition and liquidity of district
operating funds, or if challenges arise in making the required
pension contributions, the district's general obligation credit
quality will be impaired."