GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar firm in Asia, resource shares on the run
* Expectations of strong U.S. payrolls after blockbuster ADP data
Sept 19 Several people were shot in a park on Chicago's South Side Thursday night, police said.
Police could not immediately confirm a report on a Chicago Tribune blog that as many as 11 people had been shot, including a 3-year-old child.
Chicago police officer Amina Greer said the shootings occurred at about 10:15 p.m. There were no immediate reports of fatalities, Greer said, and no one was in custody.
* Expectations of strong U.S. payrolls after blockbuster ADP data
March 8 U.S. electronics chain RadioShack Corp filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday for the second time in a little over two years, faced with a challenging retail environment and an unsatisfying partnership with wireless provider Sprint Corp.
MEXICO CITY, March 8 Billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil said on Wednesday that the Mexican telecommunications regulator had stepped up antitrust rules against the company, including ordering it to separate out part of its fixed-line infrastructure.