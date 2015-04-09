CHICAGO, April 9 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said on Thursday that it will likely downgrade Chicago's A-plus credit rating if the city lacks a plan to "sustainably" fund its pensions by the end of this year.

The warning was released in the wake of Rahm Emanuel's re-election on Tuesday for a second term as Chicago mayor.

"Following Tuesday's vote, in order to maintain its current rating, we expect the administration to address the pension and budget challenges head on by providing solutions that will support the city's credit strengths in the near and far term," S&P credit analyst Helen Samuelson said in a statement. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; editing by Matthew Lewis)