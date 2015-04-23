CHICAGO, April 23 Chicago is facing some tough years ahead due to big fiscal problems that will require both political courage and new revenue to resolve, the city's treasurer said on Thursday.

"My view is the next four years will be a hell of a lot harder than the last four years," Chicago Treasurer Kurt Summers said at a Union League of Chicago meeting.

He added that the city's leaders, including himself, will have to exhibit courage "at whatever political sacrifice and calculus to step up and do what's right."

Summers, who was elected to his first full term as Chicago treasurer in February, said everyone, including city workers and residents, will have to contribute to the solution, which has to involve more revenue.

He reiterated some ideas to raise revenue outlined by Mayor Rahm Emanuel that include state legislation to expand the sales tax to professional services and for a city-owned casino as well as a last-resort property tax hike.

"The question is what is going to be the magnitude," Summers said.

The city is struggling with a $20 billion unfunded pension liability and a looming $550 million increase in pension contributions that needs to be made from a budget with a $300 million structural deficit.

Dealing with the city's sagging finances was a focus of the mayoral run-off election earlier this month that gave Emanuel a second four-year term in office.

"This is our opportunity to actually get it right and get it right forever," Summers said.

He told reporters after the meeting that he expected the city's fiscal strategy to take shape this summer after the Illinois Supreme Court rules on the constitutionality of cuts to public workers' pension benefits.

The ruling on an Illinois law affecting state worker funds could also affect cost-saving pension changes already in place for Chicago retirement funds. (Reporting by Karen Pierog, editing by G Crosse)