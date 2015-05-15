(Adds Treasury comment)
WASHINGTON May 15 Senior Obama administration
officials have been briefed on the financial situation in
Chicago, the White House said on Friday, after Moody's Investor
Service this week downgraded the city's credit rating to junk.
White House spokesman Eric Schultz said the Treasury
Department had been monitoring Chicago's municipal finances, and
that President Barack Obama was "generally" made aware of such
situations.
A Treasury spokesman said the department has been monitoring
the fiscal situation in Chicago for some time and has briefed
senior administration officials about the recent downgrades.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson and Jason Lange; Editing by
James Dalgleish)