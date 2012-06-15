WASHINGTON, June 15 The U.S. government is
considering a request from union workers to take action against
auto parts imports from China, a top U.S. trade official said on
Friday.
"We are looking at a variety of issues in the bilateral
relationship, including, I would say, in the auto sector," Tim
Reif, general counsel in the U.S. Trade Representative's office,
also told reporters.
He also said the timing of any decision to file an auto
parts case would be based on the facts, and not a desire to win
votes for President Barack Obama in key industrial states in the
November presidential election.
(Reporting By Doug Palmer; Editing by Doina Chiacu)