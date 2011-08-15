(Corrects reference to say currency remains undervalued)

WASHINGTON Aug 15 U.S. Vice President Joe Biden will continue to press China to revalue its currency during his trip there this week, a U.S. official said on Monday.

U.S. Treasury Under Secretary for International Affairs Lael Brainard said China's currency remained undervalued but progress had been made.

