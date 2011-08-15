WASHINGTON Aug 15 The United States is not satisfied with the rate of China's currency appreciation and Vice President Joe Biden will emphasize that during his trip to Beijing, a U.S. official said on Monday.

U.S. Treasury Under Secretary for International Affairs Lael Brainard said in a conference call with reporters that China must allow its exchange rate to move more quickly.

She said that was critical for U.S. exports and jobs and also in China's interest. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Jason Lange)