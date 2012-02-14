TREASURIES-Bonds gain on falling stocks, French election worries

* U.S. bonds rally with German, U.K. debt * Weaker stocks adds demand for bonds * FOMC minutes from January meeting released next week By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Feb 17 U.S. Treasury prices gained on Friday as concerns over the French election and weak data in Britain added to risk aversion, hurting stock markets and boosting demand for safe haven U.S. debt. Reports that the two main left-leaning candidates in France's presidential election are holding talks