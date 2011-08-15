Aug 15 U.S. Vice President Joe Biden travels to
China this week to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for
talks on a wide range of issues between the world's largest
economies, which are competitors and also partners.
Following are key issues that Biden will discuss on his
trip, which includes visits to Japan and Mongolia.
U.S. Economy - China is the largest foreign holder of
America's debt, with more than $1.1 trillion in reserves parked
in U.S. Treasury bills and bonds. Chinese state media
vociferously criticized American economic management in the
aftermath of the protracted debt-ceiling negotiations and
Standard & Poors' downgrade of the U.S. AAA credit rating.
Beijing will seek assurances from Biden that Washington will
stay on track with plans to cut its budget deficit.
Ties with Future Leaders - Biden's host Xi is set to
succeed Hu Jintao as China's president in 2012-13 and President
Barack Obama's administration is keen to size up and build ties
with the man who likely will rule China through 2023, as well
as other top figures of the fifth generation of Communist Party
leaders since 1949.
Military Relations - Although 2011 has seen an
unprecedented frequency of high-level U.S.-China military
meetings, the relationship is beset by mutual suspicion. U.S.
officials are concerned about a rapid growth in Chinese
military spending and a lack of transparency about strategy.
China rejects the notion that it is a threat. Biden will likely
hear Chinese protestations about U.S. arms sales to Taiwan, a
perennial sticking point that will come to a head before Oct.
1. By that time the Obama administration is expected to decide
on a request from Taipei to purchase F-16 fighter jets.
Trade Disputes - U.S. government data show the bilateral
trade deficit with China grew nearly 12 percent in the first
half of 2011 to $133.4 billion. That could reignite U.S.
pressure on China to let its yuan currency appreciate. Many
U.S. economists believe heavy Chinese intervention in forex
markets to keep its currency weak and its exports cheap has
contributed to the global financial imbalances behind the
recent economic crises. China rejects this criticism and has
complained about rising U.S. protectionism as well as unfair
barriers to Chinese investment in U.S. industries.
Human Rights - During the Strategic & Economic Dialogue in
May, Biden bluntly criticized China's crackdown on dissent and
detention of government critics, human rights advocates, and
lawyers -- some of whom have since been released. China's
Communist Party leadership fears contagion from
anti-authoritarian uprisings across the Arab Middle East and
North Africa, and preparations for a leadership hand-over from
late 2012 are amplifying the jitters among the elite.
China's leaders say U.S. complaints about its human rights
record are illegitimate meddling and they have become
increasingly unyielding in the face of Western pressure.
Nuclear Diplomacy - Washington wants more help from
Beijing, North Korea's only major ally, in persuading Pyongyang
to abandon nuclear weapons and halt provocative steps like the
North's bombarding of a South Korean island and sinking of a
navy ship in 2010. China has repeatedly rejected demands to
isolate Pyongyang, fearing that excessive pressure could
destabilize North Korea and flood China's borders with
destitute refugees. The Obama administration also seeks more
Chinese cooperation in pushing Iran to curtail nuclear
activities suspected of being aimed at creating a bomb.
(Editing by Christopher Wilson)