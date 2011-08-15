Aug 15 U.S. Vice President Joe Biden travels to China this week to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for talks on a wide range of issues between the world's largest economies, which are competitors and also partners. [nN1E77E11A]

Following are key issues that Biden will discuss on his trip, which includes visits to Japan and Mongolia.

U.S. Economy - China is the largest foreign holder of America's debt, with more than $1.1 trillion in reserves parked in U.S. Treasury bills and bonds. Chinese state media vociferously criticized American economic management in the aftermath of the protracted debt-ceiling negotiations and Standard & Poors' downgrade of the U.S. AAA credit rating. Beijing will seek assurances from Biden that Washington will stay on track with plans to cut its budget deficit.

Ties with Future Leaders - Biden's host Xi is set to succeed Hu Jintao as China's president in 2012-13 and President Barack Obama's administration is keen to size up and build ties with the man who likely will rule China through 2023, as well as other top figures of the fifth generation of Communist Party leaders since 1949.

Military Relations - Although 2011 has seen an unprecedented frequency of high-level U.S.-China military meetings, the relationship is beset by mutual suspicion. U.S. officials are concerned about a rapid growth in Chinese military spending and a lack of transparency about strategy. China rejects the notion that it is a threat. Biden will likely hear Chinese protestations about U.S. arms sales to Taiwan, a perennial sticking point that will come to a head before Oct. 1. By that time the Obama administration is expected to decide on a request from Taipei to purchase F-16 fighter jets.

Trade Disputes - U.S. government data show the bilateral trade deficit with China grew nearly 12 percent in the first half of 2011 to $133.4 billion. That could reignite U.S. pressure on China to let its yuan currency appreciate. Many U.S. economists believe heavy Chinese intervention in forex markets to keep its currency weak and its exports cheap has contributed to the global financial imbalances behind the recent economic crises. China rejects this criticism and has complained about rising U.S. protectionism as well as unfair barriers to Chinese investment in U.S. industries.

Human Rights - During the Strategic & Economic Dialogue in May, Biden bluntly criticized China's crackdown on dissent and detention of government critics, human rights advocates, and lawyers -- some of whom have since been released. China's Communist Party leadership fears contagion from anti-authoritarian uprisings across the Arab Middle East and North Africa, and preparations for a leadership hand-over from late 2012 are amplifying the jitters among the elite.

China's leaders say U.S. complaints about its human rights record are illegitimate meddling and they have become increasingly unyielding in the face of Western pressure.

Nuclear Diplomacy - Washington wants more help from Beijing, North Korea's only major ally, in persuading Pyongyang to abandon nuclear weapons and halt provocative steps like the North's bombarding of a South Korean island and sinking of a navy ship in 2010. China has repeatedly rejected demands to isolate Pyongyang, fearing that excessive pressure could destabilize North Korea and flood China's borders with destitute refugees. The Obama administration also seeks more Chinese cooperation in pushing Iran to curtail nuclear activities suspected of being aimed at creating a bomb.