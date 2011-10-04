WASHINGTON Oct 4 A bill in the U.S. House of Representatives aimed at cracking down on China's currency practices now has 225 co-sponsors, including 61 Republicans, backers of the bill said on Tuesday.

Representative Sander Levin and other Democrats at a news conference urged House Republican leaders to drop their resistance to bringing up the bill. (Reporting by Doug Palmer, Editing by Andrea Ricci and sandra Maler)