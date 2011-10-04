UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
WASHINGTON Oct 4 Legislation designed to press China to let its currency rise in value that cleared a U.S. Senate hurdle this week is a "dangerous" overreach by Congress, House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Tuesday.
"I think it's pretty dangerous to be moving legislation through the United States Congress forcing someone to deal with the value of their currency. This is well beyond I think what the Congress ought to be doing," he told reporters a day after senators voted to open debate on a bill that calls for tariffs on exports from countries with misaligned currencies. (Reporting by Andy Sullivan; Editing by Eric Beech)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.