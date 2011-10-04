WASHINGTON Oct 4 Legislation designed to press China to let its currency rise in value that cleared a U.S. Senate hurdle this week is a "dangerous" overreach by Congress, House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Tuesday.

"I think it's pretty dangerous to be moving legislation through the United States Congress forcing someone to deal with the value of their currency. This is well beyond I think what the Congress ought to be doing," he told reporters a day after senators voted to open debate on a bill that calls for tariffs on exports from countries with misaligned currencies. (Reporting by Andy Sullivan; Editing by Eric Beech)