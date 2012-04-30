(Fixes typo in 5th paragraph, changing "ban" to "band")
* U.S. businesses see fresh commitment to economic reforms
* U.S. firms not yet worried about fallout from Chinese
dissident
* U.S. lawmakers more focused on market access than yuan
By Rachelle Younglai
WASHINGTON, April 30 U.S. businesses are
optimistic that vows of economic reform by Beijing will lead to
an opening of China's financial system, and they are not worried
diplomatic strains over a Chinese dissident will undermine
high-level talks later this week.
Despite tensions over blind Chinese dissident Chen
Guangcheng, who escaped house arrest last week and is believed
to be under U.S. protection in Beijing, U.S. Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner and U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are
still heading to Beijing for annual meetings.
"The fact that the trip is going forward for both cabinet
secretaries, I think is a sign that they are planning on doing
some work," said Erin Ennis, vice president with the U.S.-China
Business Council.
The council, which represents some 240 large companies that
do business with China such as Dow Chemical, Ford Motor and
Apple, wants China to reduce investment barriers and foreign
ownership restrictions, among other things.
Over the past few months, the Chinese government has pledged
to improve the climate for investors, admitted its banks are a
monopoly, widened the trading band for its currency and said it
was time to allow markets to set interest rates.
The vows of reform from top Chinese regulators and Chinese
Premier Wen Jiabao have given U.S. businesses hope that Beijing
will start addressing their long list of complaints and make it
easier for them to invest and compete in China.
"We see this as a very significant and positive development
for China and the United States," said Rob Nichols, the chairman
of Engage-China, a coalition of 12 powerful trade and lobbying
groups representing every part of the U.S. financial sector.
U.S. financial firms, which have long pressed for more
access to China's state-dominated market, have sensed a change
in Beijing's commitment to reform, and they want Geithner to
seize the moment when he meets with top Chinese officials in
Beijing on Thursday and Friday.
Expanding opportunities for U.S. companies, leveling the
playing field for American firms and liberalizing China's
finance sector top Geithner's list of topics to tackle at the
fourth so-called Strategic and Economic Dialogue talks.
Engage-China traces Beijing's new-found reform commitment to
a World Bank report released in February that warned that
China's economic model was outdated and, if unattended, could
precipitate a financial and fiscal crisis.
The report, requested by Beijing and co-authored by an
influential Chinese government think tank, urged an overhaul in
the structure of China's economy, in part by privatizing its
state-owned enterprises, to keep income and productivity rising.
"There is some hope that we will see some greater
liberalization that can benefit U.S. companies, particularly in
financial services," said Jeremie Waterman, executive director
of China policy at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
While the Chamber, the biggest U.S. business lobby, has been
a frequent critic of the Obama administration, it says it is
largely in synch with the White House on China policy and gives
it credit for deepening ties with Beijing.
MARKET ACCESS THE FOCUS, NOT CURRENCY
There also appears to be some change in sentiment toward
Beijing among traditionally hostile lawmakers in Washington, who
are shifting their focus away from what they view as China's
undervalued yuan currency and toward issues of market access.
It is not clear whether lawmakers have been influenced by
Beijing's recent comments on financial reform, the wider yuan
trading band or the fact that the currency has appreciated 40
percent against the U.S. dollar since China stopped pegging the
yuan to the greenback in 2005.
But in letters to Geithner ahead of the talks, lawmakers
have refrained from criticizing China's currency practices.
"Fair and competitive access to China's fast-growing middle
class and business sector represents an enormous opportunity for
American manufacturers, service providers and farmers," said one
letter signed by an eclectic group of lawmakers that included
Democrats, Republicans and ultra-conservative Tea Party
representatives.
David Lampton, a professor at John Hopkins University and
director of its China studies program, believes the rise in the
yuan has helped take the issue off the table for lawmakers.
"It appears that market access and China's interest rate,
the price of money broadly speaking, and subsidies are going to
be the new focus of discussions in the future," he said.
Since 2005, U.S. lawmakers have repeatedly threatened
legislation that would punish Chinese exports with tariffs
designed to offset the effect of China's stockpiling of U.S.
dollars to hold down the value of the yuan. A bill aimed at
forcing China to allow its currency to appreciate more rapidly
passed the Senate last year, much to Beijing's dismay.
Republican Senator Mike Johanns, who voted in favor of the
Senate's currency bill, urged the administration to work with
the Chinese government as it reforms and diversifies its
financial sector.
"If they do, they will find allies" in the U.S. Congress,
Johanns told Reuters. "As our economy continues to struggle and
unemployment remains unacceptably high, expanding our economic
markets is a common-sense way to spur job creation," he said.