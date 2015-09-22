Sept 22 Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet industry captains this week as he kicks off a U.S. visit that also includes a black-tie state dinner at the White House hosted by President Barack Obama. U.S. business leaders aim to strike a balance between forging agreements with the world's second-largest economy and sending strong messages about allegations of Chinese cyber spying and intellectual property violations. Following executives will attend the meeting organized by the Paulson Institute in Seattle on Wednesday. COMPANY RIC REPRESENTATIVE NAMES Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook Amazon.com Inc CEO Jeff Bezos Berkshire Hathaway Inc CEO Warren Buffett Boeing Co CEO Dennis Muilenburg Cisco Systems Inc Executive Chairman John Chambers Dow Chemical Co CEO Andrew Liveris DuPont CEO Ellen Kullman General Motors Co CEO Mary Barra Honeywell International Inc CEO David Cote Hyatt Hotels Corp Chairman Thomas Pritzker International Business Machines Corp CEO Ginni Rometty Microsoft Corp CEO Satya Nadella PepsiCo Inc CEO Indra Nooyi Starbucks Corp CEO Howard Schultz Walt Disney Co CEO Robert Iger Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Executive Chairman Jack Ma China State Construction Engineering Corp Ltd CEO Guan Qing China COSCO Holdings Co Ltd Chairman Ma Zehua Baidu Inc President Ya-Qin Zhang ENN Energy Holdings Ltd Chairman Yusuo Wang Fosun International Ltd Chairman Guang ChangGuo Bank of China Ltd Executive Chairman Guoli Tian Lenovo Group Ltd Chief Executive Yang Yuanqing Haier Group Co Chairman Liang Haishan Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd Chairman Jianqing Jiang Tencent Holdings Ltd CEO Pony Ma Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development Co Ltd CEO Wan Long Wanxiang Group Chairman Lu Guanqiu Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co CEO Gang Pan Yuhuang Chemical Industry Group Chairman Wang Jinshu (Compiled by Sruthi Shankar and Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Edited by Don Sebastian)