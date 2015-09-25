By Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON, Sept 24 China will announce Friday
that it will launch a national carbon emissions trading market
in 2017 as part of a joint climate change statement with the
United States meant to boost prospects for a global climate
pact, U.S. officials said.
The statement will be one of the few policy announcements
the two countries are expected to make during Chinese President
Xi Jinping's meetings with U.S. President Barack Obama Friday.
The leaders will meet amid tensions over alleged Chinese cyber
spying, Beijing's economic policies and China's regional
territorial disputes.
The "joint presidential statement" will build on the
breakthrough announcement Xi and Obama made last year where both
countries pledged targets to cut greenhouse gas emissions beyond
2020.
On Friday they will outline new and existing domestic
measures to show the world's two biggest emitters of greenhouse
gasses are serious about reaching those targets and will "lead
the world toward a durable global climate agreement," the U.S.
official said.
For the first time, China will confirm that 2017 is its
launch date for a national carbon market to help meet its goals
of reducing emissions after they peak around 2030. The market
will cover key sectors including power generation, iron and
steel, chemicals and cement.
"These sectors together produce a substantial percentage of
China's climate pollution, and this reflects a significant
policy move that the Chinese are announcing they will take," the
U.S. official told reporters Thursday.
It will be designed based on what was learned from the seven
regional pilot exchanges that are in operation in China.
The United States and China are also expected to announce
commitments to finalize regulations to control emissions from
heavy trucks, and make new proposals to cooperate on building
efficiency and appliance standards.
The U.S. official said China will also announce a pledge to
provide aid to poor countries to help them adapt to climate
change or adopt cleaner energy technology. Such funding is
crucial for building support for a global climate change
agreement to be reached in Paris in December from developing
countries.
Chinese officials did not comment initially, but were
planning to meet separately with Chinese media.
(Reporting By Valerie Volcovici; Editing by David Gregorio)