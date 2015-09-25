(Adds statements by Obama, Xi, adds more detail, reaction in
By Valerie Volcovici
By Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON, Sept 25 U.S. President Barack Obama
and Chinese President Xi Jinping outlined their common vision
for a global climate change agreement on Friday, including new
steps they will take to deliver on pledges made last year to
slash their greenhouse gas emissions.
Those included Xi's announcement that China will launch a
national carbon cap-and-trade system in 2017 to help contain the
country's emissions, which will build on seven regional pilot
markets already operation in China. Such systems put limits on
carbon emissions and open up markets for companies to buy and
sell the right to produce emissions.
The joint presidential statement was a highlight of a state
visit to Washington by Xi, as the two leaders tackled difficult
issues such as cyber spying and China's economic
policies.
It built on a bilateral announcement on climate change last
November, when the United States pledged to reduce its
greenhouse gas emissions 26 to 28 percent below 2005 levels by
2025, while China agreed to cap its rising emissions by at least
2030.
The statement aimed to show "the determination of both
countries to act decisively to achieve the goals set last year."
China is already the world's largest carbon emitter, but its
status as a developing country has meant it is under no
obligation to promise carbon cuts, a situation that has irked
U.S. politicians and other industrialized nations.
For Obama, securing a new global agreement on climate change
that erases some of the divisions between industrialized and
emerging economies is a key priority. The deal with China
strengthens his hand ahead of a global summit on climate change
in Paris in December.
"For the world's two largest economies, energy consumers and
carbon emitters to come together like this, there is no reason
for other countries, whether developed or developing, not do so
as well," Obama told a joint press conference with Xi.
China's proposed cap-and-trade system would create the
world's biggest carbon market. Democratic lawmakers tried to
pass legislation to create such a system in the United States
but it failed to win enough votes in a divided Senate in 2010.
China also announced on Friday that it would channel 20
billion RMB ($3.1 billion) to help developing countries combat
and adapt to climate change, a significant financial pledge from
an emerging economy. Development charity Oxfam called it a
"game-changer" and the environmental group World Resources
Institute said it was a "watershed moment" in decades of climate
agreement negotiations.
For its part, Washington reaffirmed a pledge it made last
year to channel $3 billion into a U.N.-backed Green Climate
Fund. But Congressional wrangling over the federal budget
threatens to delay the implementation of the pledge.
China, which is the second biggest lender to overseas coal
projects, also announced for the first time that it will join
the United States, Britain, the World Bank and other countries
and institutions to "work towards strictly controlling public
investment" in high-carbon projects overseas.
Some environmental groups said this surprise announcement
could help members of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation
and Development (OECD) reach an agreement on phasing out public
finance for coal projects at its next meeting in November.
China and the United States also agreed on the need for an
"enhanced transparency system" in a United Nations climate
agreement to ensure trust and confidence in the framework to be
agreed in Paris in December.
They also said a new global climate deal should require
countries to "ramp up" their national emission reduction
commitments periodically.
The two countries' collective targets and policies are
"crucial steps in a longer-range effort to transition to
low-carbon economies," the joint statement said.
Environmental groups welcomed the statement, saying it would
help move forward often fraught climate negotiations.
"The prospects for a global climate agreement have
brightened," said Andrew Steer, president of the World Resources
Institute.
