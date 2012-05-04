BRIEF-Dingyi Group Investment appoints Liu Yutong and Zheng Xiantao as executive directors
* Liu Yutong and Zheng Xiantao have been appointed as executive directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING May 4 The United States expressed growing concern over cyber-intrusions globally during talks with Chinese leaders, the U.S. secretary of state said on Friday.
Hillary Clinton, in Beijing for the annual Strategic and Economic Dialogue with Chinese leaders, said that China and the United States must develop shared norms on cyber issues.
She expressed concern about "the theft of intellectual property and commercial data by cyber means."
Security experts in the United States have warned of a rising number of Internet-based attacks originating from China on U.S. corporate and government computers.
Clinton also said that she had raised human rights issues in the talks with Chinese leaders, which ended on Friday. (Reporting by Andrew Quinn and Ben Blanchard; Writing by Don Durfee; Editing by Ken Wills)
* FY operating revenue 833 million Danish crowns ($118.2 million) versus 830 million crowns year ago
JERUSALEM, Feb 21 Israel's Mobileye and German automaker BMW said on Tuesday they signed an agreement to install Mobileye's data generation technology in BMW cars starting with 2018 models.