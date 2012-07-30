BRIEF-Harvest Natural Resources adopts shareholder rights plan to preserve valuable net operating losses
* Harvest Natural Resources adopts shareholder rights plan to preserve valuable net operating losses
WASHINGTON, July 30 The U.S. government should not approve a bid by China's state-owned CNOOC for the U.S. assets of Canadian oil firm Nexen unless the merged company agrees to pay royalties on all oil drilled offshore, or spins off the assets, Representative Edward Markey said on Monday.
"Giving valuable American resources away to wealthy multi-national corporations is wasteful, but giving valuable American resources away to a foreign government is far worse: it has the potential to directly undermine American economic and national security," said Markey, the top Democrat on the House of Representatives' Natural Resources Committee.
Markey made his comments in a letter to U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, who chairs a panel that examines foreign investment in U.S. assets. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Will Dunham)
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 Energy infrastructure firms Enbridge Inc and Spectra Energy Corp have agreed to settle charges their merger would hurt competition in the market for gas pipeline transportation in three areas off the Louisiana coast, the Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday.