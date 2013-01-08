* Website offered more than 2,000 pirated software titles
* Software stolen from Microsoft, Oracle, Siemens, others
* Retail sales of pirated software averaged $181,000 each
* No evidence of Chinese government involvement
By John Shiffman
WILMINGTON, Del., Jan 8 Xiang Li was proud of
his growing business, his lawyer said.
From his home in central China, he prowled the Internet for
sophisticated stolen American industrial software - products
retailing for an average of $181,000 - and resold them to black
market buyers in 61 countries from 2008 to 2011.
But in 2010 when employees of a Pennsylvania company
discovered counterfeit copies of their six-figure Satellite Tool
Kit software offered on Li's website for a fraction of the
retail price, they alerted U.S. Homeland Security agents, who
launched an undercover investigation.
Agents combed through 25,000 of Li's emails and found that
he was selling defense, space, environmental and engineering
software stolen from 200 U.S. companies. According to the
agents' calculations, the retail value of the stolen software Li
sold exceeded $100 million.
The sting climaxed in June 2011 with Li's arrest on the
Pacific island of Saipan, an American territory near Guam, and
on Tuesday senior U.S. officials said that the case represents
one of their most significant criminal copyright investigations.
"This was big-time crime, $100 million in loss revenue,"
said John Morton, Director of Immigration and Customs
Enforcement said at a news conference on Tuesday.
"This is organized crime pure and simple."
Morton said U.S. businesses cannot be expected to invest
millions of dollars to develop new major software and defense
programs, if criminals are able to easily circumvent the
protections.
"American jobs, innovations and technology are lost in the
process," Morton said. There is no evidence that the Chinese
government played any role in Li's operation, Morton added.
Originally charged with 46 counts, Li struck an agreement
with prosecutors in which he pleaded guilty Monday to single
counts of conspiracy to commit criminal copyright violations and
wire fraud.
"What I did was wrong and illegal and I want to say I'm
sorry," Li, 36 of Chengdu, told the judge during Monday's
hearing at the federal court in Wilmington, Delaware. The
Chinese citizen spoke through an interpreter.
U.S. District Judge Leonard Stark set sentencing for May 3.
The primary issue at that hearing is likely to be the losses
encountered by the victim companies. While prosecutors put that
value at $100 million, Li intends to argue that it was
considerably less. The judge will use the loss value to help
calculate the sentence, which is likely to fall between two and
ten years.
LEE LURED TO U.S. TERRITORY
At one point, Li's websites, including www.Crack99.com,
contained more than 2,000 pirated software titles, prosecutors
said. Victims in the case included Microsoft, Oracle
, Rockwell Automation, Agilent Technolgoies
, Siemens, Delcam, Altera Corp
and SAP.
Li was neither a hacker nor a cracker, but hackers and
crackers were essential to his enterprise. A hacker steals a
computer software program; a cracker circumvents the passwords
that protect the program from access to anyone who hasn't paid
the retail price for the product.
Li trolled black market Internet forums in search of hacked
software, and then found people with the know-how to crack the
passwords, Assistant U.S. Attorney David Hall said. He then
simply advertised them for sale on his websites. Li transferred
the pirated programs to customers by sending compressed files
via Gmail, or sent them hyperlinks to download servers.
Li also followed-up with customers by email, helping them
resolve password access issues. "He even helped the undercover
agents with trouble-shooting," Hall said.
"He was pretty proud of himself," his lawyer, Mingli Chen,
said after the court hearing. "He did not realize it was such a
big crime."
The Li case involves sophisticated business software, not
entertainment software, and thus small quantities of high-priced
products. He sold just 550 illicit programs in three years, but
- using the government's calculations - the average retail value
of each product sold was $181,000.
The retail value ranged from several hundred dollars to more
than $1 million, officials said. Li sold them online for as
little as $20 to $1,200, according to government court filings.
"Li had contacts around the world, but perhaps most
distressingly many in the United States," said U.S. Attorney
Charles Oberly III. "You can do a lot of damage selling some of
these materials."
Two Americans have pleaded guilty to buying stolen software
products were Li's largest U.S. customers, Oberly said. Cosburn
Wedderburn, who was a NASA engineer at the Goddard Space Flight
Center in Maryland., bought 12 cracked software program.
The undercover operation against Li was carried out over 18
months by agents from Homeland Security, the Defense Criminal
Investigative Service and NASA's Inspector General's office.
For several thousand dollars, the U.S. agents made at least
five purchases from Li of software worth $150,000 at retail.
These included pirated versions of the Satellite Tool Kit by
Analytical Graphics Inc. of Exton, Pennsylvania, a product
prosecutors said is "designed to assist the military, aerospace
and intelligence industries through scenario-based modules that
simulate real-world situations, such as missile launches,
warfare simulations and flight trajectories."
Agents lured Li from China to the U.S. territory of Saipan
under the premise of discussing a joint illicit business
venture. At an island hotel, Li delivered counterfeit packaging
and, prosecutors said, "20 gigabytes of propriety data obtained
unlawfully from an American software company." Officials did not
identify the company in court documents.
At one point during the meeting undercover agents, including
a Chinese-American linguist, asked Li what he did when U.S.
companies sent him threatening emails demanding that he stop
selling their products.
That's easy, he said. He simply deleted them.