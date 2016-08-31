NEW YORK Aug 31 A former Air China Ltd employee was indicted on Wednesday for smuggling packages on flights from New York to China on behalf of Chinese military personnel, even after her arrest on earlier charges, U.S. prosecutors said.

Ying Lin, a former station chief in Newark Liberty International Airport for Air China, was charged in a revised indictment filed in Brooklyn. She had been linked to a Macau billionaire accused of bribing a U.N. General Assembly president. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)