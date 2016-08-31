NEW YORK Aug 31 A former Air China Ltd
employee was indicted on Wednesday for smuggling
packages on flights from New York to China on behalf of Chinese
military personnel, even after her arrest on earlier charges,
U.S. prosecutors said.
Ying Lin, a former station chief in Newark Liberty
International Airport for Air China, was charged in a revised
indictment filed in Brooklyn. She had been linked to a Macau
billionaire accused of bribing a U.N. General Assembly
president.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Richard
Chang)