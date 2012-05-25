* U.S. says yuan "significantly undervalued"

* To press Beijing for further steps on foreign exchange

* Romney campaign says Obama yielding to China on currency (Adds detail on Treasury's view of Chinese progress, reaction)

By Jason Lange

WASHINGTON, May 25 The United States ruled on Friday that China was not manipulating its currency to gain an unfair trade advantage but it called the yuan "significantly undervalued" and vowed to press the Asian power to let it rise further.

Many U.S. lawmakers argue China has gained a competitive edge over American manufacturers by keeping the yuan weak to boost exports, and Republican presidential hopeful Mitt Romney has vowed to slap a "currency manipulator" label on China from his first day in office if he wins the White House.

But the Obama administration said in a semiannual report that labeling China a currency manipulator under U.S. law was not warranted, noting the yuan has risen against the dollar, China's trade surplus has dropped and Beijing has committed to further currency reforms.

"The extent of misalignment appears to have narrowed," the Treasury Department said.

Still, it said China needed to take further steps to let the yuan, also known as the renmimbi or RMB, increase in value. The U.S. trade deficit with China set an annual record last year.

"The RMB remains significantly undervalued," the Treasury said, adding that it would "press for policy changes that yield greater exchange rate flexibility."

"We believe further appreciation of the RMB against the dollar and other major currencies is warranted," it said.

The yuan has appreciated 8 percent against the dollar since June 2010 when China took its currency off a firm peg with the dollar but has been "virtually flat" in 2012, the Treasury noted. Given that prices in China have been rising more quickly than prices in the United States, the yuan's appreciation has been even greater on an inflation-adjusted basis.

Nonetheless, the Romney campaign accused the Obama administration of yielding to the Chinese.

"We need a president who understands the principles of free enterprise and will stand up for them around the world," said the candidate's policy director, Lanhee Chen.

MARKET FORCES

Some countries don't see the United States as occupying a moral high ground when it comes to foreign exchange policy.

Washington does not dip into currency markets to manipulate the value of the dollar but some countries have complained the U.S. Federal Reserve's loose monetary policy keeps the dollar too weak. In recent weeks, however, central banks in Brazil and other emerging markets have intervened in currency markets to stave off sharp devaluations triggered by Europe's debt crisis.

China, for its part, has argued this year that the yuan is close to fair value. In April, the country widened the trading band for the currency in a possible indication that market forces will play a bigger role in setting its value.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner welcomed the decision at the time and the Treasury report on Friday omitted some of the harsher language from the department's last review of Chinese policy in December.

Then, it said China had "made little progress" in shifting the focus of its economy away from exports. In Friday's report, Treasury noted that China was making headway in reducing its current account surplus, thanks to a stronger currency and steady wage increases at Chinese factories.

The current account is a broad measure of flows of money and goods across a nation's borders.

In its report, the Treasury said it continued to keep an eye on South Korea, saying intervention by Seoul has helped keep the won currency undervalued by some measures. "We will continue to press the Korean authorities to limit their foreign exchange interventions," it said.

Even if the United States labeled China a currency manipulator, it would be largely a symbolic move. Under U.S. law, it would only require Washington to open discussions with Beijing on adjusting the yuan's value - a process that is already under way and showing progress.

It has been 18 years since the U.S. Treasury has designated any country a currency manipulator. China was named five times from May 1992 to July 1994.

On Friday, both Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill criticized the decision not to make the designation.

Representative Mary Bono Mack, a Republican, called the determination "a joke." Charles Schumer, the No. 3 Democrat in the Senate and a longtime critic of China's yuan policy, said it was "time to take off the kid gloves."

The U.S. Senate last year for the first time passed a bill that would have required the administration to slap penalties on Chinese imports if Beijing failed to adopt market-based exchange rates. However, the House took no action and the legislation died. (Additional reporting by Rachelle Younglai; Editing by Andrea Ricci and James Dalgleish)